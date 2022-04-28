The 35 Movies You Need to Know Right Now for Oscars 2023: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Blonde,’ and More

New films from Martin Scorsese, George Miller, Baz Luhrmann, Claire Denis, and Robert Eggers lead the Oscar frontrunners.

Just when you think you’re out, the Academy Awards will inevitably pull you back in. Not even a viral slap could silence our awards season buzz as we look toward next year’s Oscars.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival lineup boasts plenty of contenders, with Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” both marking their respective world premieres. Looking ahead to Venice International Film Festival, Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” may launch its festival rounds before premiering on Netflix. Will Ana de Armas, who Dominik has already called “fucking amazing” as Marilyn Monroe, land a Best Actress nod?

And lest we forget the cast behind Viking epic ensemble “The Northman,” helmed by self-admitted perfectionist director Robert Eggers, lead Alexander Skarsgård has already received praise for a career-best performance in the Nordic tale, based on the same story that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans” is already poised to be an Oscars favorite, with Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and David Lynch starring in the 1950s-set period piece.

Did we mention there’s a new Leonardo DiCaprio-Martin Scorsese film on the horizon or that “La La Land” Best Director winner Damien Chazelle is back with “Babylon”? Keep scrolling to see our (constantly updated) top 30 films that look poised to be recognized by the Academy in 2023.

“The Northman”

Robert Eggers’ third feature film was meticulously researched to make an as-accurate Viking epic drama as possible. “The Northman” stars Alexander Skarsgård as Prince Amleth, who vows to avenge his murdered father (Ethan Hawke) and rescue his kidnapped mother (Nicole Kidman). Eggers co-wrote the screenplay with Icelandic novelist and poet Sjón; the story is based on the same Scandinavian folk tale that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Björk also star in the period drama that infamously had a grueling 87-day production.

“The Northman” has already received critical praise. IndieWire’s Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote, “All you need to know about ‘The Northman’ — a $90 million viking revenge movie directed by Robert Eggers — is that every single moment of it feels like a $90-million viking revenge movie directed by Robert Eggers.”

While more CGI was used than auteur Eggers would have hoped (another COVID-related setback for productions in the midst of a pandemic), “The Northman” marks a turning point for studio-funded cinema. As Eggers told IndieWire, it’s rare that a writer-director gets an opportunity to make a “big movie that’s not an IP movie” in the wake of the superhero takeover of box office grosses. Given that Hawke compared “The Northman” to Oscar-winner “Apocalypse Now,” it’s safe to say “The Northman” will be up for a few Academy Awards come next year.

“Turning Red”

Critically acclaimed Pixar film “Turning Red” tells the story of a Toronto teen who turns into a large red panda whenever she gets overwhelmed. The feature is directed by Domee Shi, and stars Rosalie Chiang as adolescent Mei. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland called “Turning Red” an “instant classic” for its touching portrayal of a Chinese-Canadian upbringing. “It’s emotional, stunning, and a joy to behold,” Erbland wrote. “The lessons are of the usual sort — how to be true to yourself, how to honor your family and friends, the value of culture in all its forms, the need to find humor — but they are rendered fresh and new, with ‘Turning Red’ turning in one of Pixar’s best films not just about the pain of life, but the very joy of it, too.”

“Fire of Love”

Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” is a documentarian’s dream. With a truly amazing trove of archival footage taken by married volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft, the movie is, seemingly, essentially handed to the filmmakers. However, that surely didn’t make piecing together this vivid and soaringly heart-tugging documentary a simple task. The filmmakers have restored and re-assembled endless reels and dozens of hours of film and video footage dating back to the late 1960s into a witty portrait, aided amply by appropriately monotone narration from filmmaker Miranda July.

At an economical 90-minute running time, “Fire of Love” packs a visual and emotional wallop, with enough close-ups on erupting volcanoes — one, at a point, is called “a bathtub with a hole in it, sowing death all around” — to leave you slack-jawed, terrified, and awe-inspired as you contemplate a life lived at the edge of a 2,200-degree (°F) abyss. National Geographic and NEON are partnering on the film’s release, which guarantees a strong running in the awards season. It’s the sort of crowd-pleasing documentary that all the branches revel in. —RL

“Elvis”

Austin Butler stars as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the crooner. “Elvis” will officially debut at 2022 Cannes, and charts the “Burning Love” singer’s rise to fame alongside infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. “The Power of the Dog” breakout Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee portrays country star Jimmie Rodgers, while Olivia DeJonge stars as Elvis’ wife Priscilla and Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays B.B. King. Sam Bromell, Jeremy Doner, and Craig Pearce co-wrote the script with Luhrmann, who filmed the production in his native Australia. “Elvis” will debut in theaters June 24.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”

Academy Award winner George Miller teams up again with much of his “Mad Max: Fury Road” crew for 2022 Cannes Official Selection “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” The film stars Tilda Swinton as a scholar who encounters a Djinn (Idris Elba), who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, unfolding in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to consequences neither expected. Miller has described dialogue-driven “Three Thousand Years of Longing” as the “anti-‘Mad Max.’” Originally slated for a September 2021 release, COVID delays stalled the film’s premiere until 2022. Oscar winner Swinton and Emmy nominee Elba make for a promising partnership onscreen as well as potential awards season fodder.

“Till”

Chinonye Chukwu writes and directs a biopic about Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), an American educator and activist who pursues justice after the 1955 lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall). The film utilizes decades worth of research by filmmaker Keith Beauchamp, whose documentary “The Untold story of Emmett Till” in part led to the U.S. Department of Justice reopening the case in 2004. Beauchamp co-wrote the screenplay for “Till” with Chukwu, whose 2019 film “Clemency” landed lead star Alfre Woodard a BAFTA nomination. Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, and Haley Bennett also star in the historical drama. “Till” premieres October 21.

“The Fabelmans”

Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg turns the camera inward as he brings his own upbringing to the big screen with the semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans.” Set in 1950s Arizona, the film stars Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as Spielberg’s parents, with Seth Rogen playing his favorite uncle. David Lynch also stars in an unspecified role, alongside “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” scene-stealer Julia Butters and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Spielberg co-wrote the script with his usual collaborator, Tony Kushner (“West Side Story”). “The Fabelmans,” from Amblin Entertainment, will hit theaters wide November 23.

“Nope”

Writer-director Jordan Peele is already an Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay in 2018 for “Get Out.” His follow-up “Us” earned lead star Lupita Nyong’o a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress, so Peele fans can expect his third feature “Nope” to garner critical acclaim. Peele reunites with “Get Out” Best Actor nominee (and “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner) Daniel Kaluuya; Keke Palmer and Steven Yuen join the cast to bring to life the story of a (presumed) alien invasion. The plot details remain under wraps, but a 2022 Super Bowl trailer showed Palmer and Kaluuya playing horse-trainer siblings grappling with the apocalypse. “Euphoria” breakout Barbie Ferreira, “The OA” star Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott round out the cast. “Nope” is slated for release July 22.

“Blonde”

Will the Netflix movie live up to its hype? Andrew Dominik has already placed his fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic in the ranks of “Citizen Kane” and “Raging Bull,” two legendary Academy Award–winning films. Ana de Armas stars as Monroe in the adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel “Blonde.” The author tweeted that the film captured the “magic” of a truly unprecedented tone. “It is startling, brilliant, very disturbing and perhaps most surprisingly an utterly ‘feminist’ interpretation,” Oates wrote. “Not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything [like] this.”

As in Oates’ 700-page book, the players in Monroe’s life are all identified only by nicknames. Dominik’s film adaptation is similarly steering clear of actual names, with Bobby Cannavale playing “The Ex-Athlete” (Joe DiMaggio), Adrien Brody is “The Playwright” (Arthur Miller), and Caspar Phillipson stars as “The President” (John F. Kennedy). The film has already made history as Netflix’s first NC-17 rated original feature, and lead star de Armas called her own casting “groundbreaking” due to her Cuban descent. The “Deep Water” star added to The Sunday Times that she underwent “torture” to perfect Monroe’s voice. And Dominik called de Armas “fucking amazing” as Monroe, telling Screen Daily, “The one thing nobody’s going to complain about is [de Armas’] performance.” “Blonde” has yet to land a release date.

“Stars at Noon”

Claire Denis’ long-awaited adaptation of Denis Johnson’s novel “The Stars at Noon” will make its world premiere In Competition at Cannes. Set during the Nicaraguan Revolution in 1984, the film stars Joe Alwyn as a mysterious English businessman who meets an American journalist (Margaret Qualley) reporting on the revolution. The two have an instant connection and a passionate romance ensues, but a “dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies” forces them to try to escape the country. “High Life” star Robert Pattinson was originally set to rejoin his “Stars at Noon” director before production delays on “The Batman” led him to exit the A24 project. Denis wrapped filming “Stars at Noon” in Panama in December 2021. The theatrical release date will be set after its Cannes premiere.

“Moonage Daydream”

David Bowie is one of the last rock titans not to have a prestige documentary released in recent years, but “Moonage Daydream” should change that. Brett Morgen, the man behind “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” spent five years working on this sprawling film, which focuses on Bowie’s artistry across a variety of mediums. From his most commercially successful music to his endeavors in film, theater, and visual arts, “Moonage Daydream” promises to be the most comprehensive portrait yet of one of pop culture’s true geniuses. Morgen was previously nominated in 2000 for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar, and with Neon releasing the film this year, he could end up back in the race.

“The Menu”

Following Oscar-nominated “Don’t Look Up,” mega-producer Adam McKay turns his attentions to the elite culinary world with “The Menu,” directed by “Succession” collaborator Mark Mylod. Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star as a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island to indulge in a lavish tasting menu, prepared by a famed chef (Ralph Fiennes). While their appetites are satisfied with some unusual ingredients, they meet some shocking surprises. The twisty turns of this dark comedy/psychological thriller are still under wraps.

Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney and John Leguizamo also star. Screenwriters Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the film; Betsy Koch co-produces along with McKay. Searchlight will release the film in theaters November 18.

“Broker”

“Shoplifters” director Hirokazu Kore-eda helms drama “Broker” about a “broker of goodwill” (“Parasite” star Song Kang-Ho) who finds new parents for infants anonymously left in baby boxes. His accomplice (Gang Dong-Won) is investigated by two detectives (Bae Doo-Na and Lee Joo-Young), when a mother (IU) comes back for her child after placing the baby in a box for adoption. Korea’s CJ Entertainment is selling “Broker” at Cannes, where it will compete at 2022 Cannes for the Palme d’Or. “Shoplifters” won that prize and eventually earned a Best International Feature Oscar nomination, so this could likely wind up as Japan’s Oscar entry for next year.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Martin Scorsese marks his first collaboration with Apple Films for $200-million epic Western “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Brendan Fraser. Jesse Plemons continues his Western kick after “The Power of the Dog” in order to reunite with “The Irishman” director for the period piece. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in oil-rich Osage County, Oklahoma, during the 1920s and 30s.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” the film stars De Niro as rancher William Hale, who is the lead suspect in the FBI’s investigation of a series of Osage Nation murders. DiCaprio plays William’s morally ambiguous nephew, Ernest Burkhart, who is married to an Osage woman (Lily Gladstone). Plemons plays the role originally intended for DiCaprio, persevering FBI agent Tom White. The supporting cast also includes Scott Shepherd, Pat Healy, and Tantoo Cardinal.

Apple is expected to campaign DiCaprio for the Best Actor Oscar, while co-star Plemons will vie for his second consecutive Best Supporting Actor nod after “The Power of the Dog” this year. Per Oscar-winning writer Eric Roth, Apple is aiming at a November release date.

“She Said”

Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and Emmy nominee Zoe Kazan star as New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively, in upcoming drama “She Said.” The real-life story of breaking the #MeToo scandal is based on bestselling memoir “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.” The film is not focused so much on Harvey Weinstein or the scandal itself, but rather the all-female group of journalists who faced intimidation and legal threats before publishing their bombshell investigative report in October 2017. “She Said” is reportedly taking a similar approach to the journalism industry as Best Picture winner “Spotlight” and Oscar nominee “All the President’s Men.”

“Unorthodox” and “I’m Your Man” director Maria Schrader directs from a script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, who co-wrote Oscar-winner “Ida.” Annapurna’s Megan Ellison will executive produce along with Plan B’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Universal releases “She Said” during Oscar prime time, November 18.

“Babylon”

Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle made history as the youngest person to win Best Director with “La La Land.” Now, Chazelle collaborates with “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon,” along with Samara Weaving, Max Minghella, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Lukas Haas, and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, reportedly “Babylon” is a drama set in the transitional period of Hollywood as silent movies gave way to talkies. Real-life industry titans Clara Bow, Elinor Glyn, and studio exec Irving Thalberg (Minghella) will be portrayed in the film. Robbie replaced “La La Land” Oscar-winner Emma Stone, who was originally set to lead the sprawling epic but dropped out due to scheduling issues. Paramount has set “Babylon” for a December 25 limited release and a wide release on January 6, 2023.

“Lightyear”

Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story” prequel “Lightyear” focuses on the real astronaut hero who inspired the action figure, Buzz Lightyear. To bring Buzz’s origin story to the big screen, director Angus MacLane assembled what he has called a “dream team.” Chris Evans voices Space Ranger Buzz, who sets out to save his fellow astronauts after they are marooned on another planet. Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi voice a group of astronaut recruits, while Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. round out the ensemble cast. The animated film made headlines for reinstating a same-sex kiss between two female characters amid the backlash to Disney funding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. “Lightyear” jets into theaters June 17.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to span the Grammy winner’s career beginnings to her international superstardom before dying at age 48 in 2012. Naomi Ackie stars as Houston, with Ashton Sanders playing Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis. Nafessa Williams takes on Houston’s assistant Robyn Crawford, while Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie are attached as Houston’s parents, John and Cissy Houston.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is penned and produced by Anthony McCarten, who wrote the screenplays for Oscar-winning biopics “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Theory of Everything,” and “Darkest Hour.” Davis and Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston also produces the film, with Kasi Lemmons directing. Sony is releasing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” for the holidays, on December 21.

“Strange World”

Disney Animation’s “Strange World” follows the Clade family of explorers who journey into an uncharted land where fantastical creatures await discovery. Co-directed by Oscar-nominated “Raya and the Last Dragon” filmmakers Don Hall and writer Qui Nguyen, “Strange World” stars Alan Tudyk as the patriarch of the Clades. Hall said in a press statement that the feature is a nod to “old issues of pulp” adventure stories. “Strange World” will premiere in theaters November 23.

“Showing Up”

Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Michelle Williams collaborates with “First Cow” director Kelly Reichardt for their fourth film together, “Showing Up,” which is set to premiere at 2022 Cannes. The official description promises that the film is centered on a sculptor (Williams) who tries to balance her creative life with the daily dramas of family and friends. Reichardt co-wrote the script alongside partner Jon Raymond. The supporting cast includes Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, John Magaro, André 3000, Maryann Plunkett, and Amanda Plummer. Williams and Reichardt previously worked together on “Wendy & Lucy,” “Meek’s Cutoff,” and “Certain Women.” A24’s “Showing Up” does not yet have a theatrical release date.

“Pinocchio”

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro reimagines fable “Pinocchio” for Netflix in a stop-motion animated feature. Del Toro co-directs the musical with Mark Gustafson, featuring music by Alexandre Desplat. Per the official Netflix description, the film “reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver.”

Ewan McGregor plays Sebastian J. Cricket, the narrator of the fantastical tale after actually living “in the heart of the wooden boy,” Pinocchio, voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann. The all-star ensemble cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, and Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton in supporting roles. “Pinocchio” is set to premiere on Netflix in December.

“The Batman”

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) opened the door to a new franchise following Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero. While “The Batman” is no “Dark Knight” with Oscars buzz, it’s clear the visual effects, cinematography and other crafts could garner Academy Award attention come the 2023 ceremony. Director of photography Greig Fraser already won an Oscar for “Dune,” so it’s not a stretch to count “The Batman” in for Academy crafts consideration.

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood”

Richard Linklater’s animated Netflix feature “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” centers on a 10-year-old boy growing up in Houston in 1969 during the Space Race, who dreams of leaving his suburban life and voyaging to the moon. Jack Black, Milo Coy, Glen Powell, and Zachary Levi lend their voices to the film, which originally premiered at 2022 SXSW. The unique animation style frames the sweetly nostalgic feature that IndieWire’s David Ehlrich described as a “featherlight time capsule” to years not so forgotten. Oscar nominee Linklater could land his first Best Animated Oscar nod with “Apollo.”

“The Woman King”

Oscar-winner Viola Davis stars as real-life general Nanisca, who led an all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th century. Thuso Mbedu stars as an ambitious recruit who fought alongside Nanisca to save their African city. John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin also star in “The Woman King,” which is based on true events. The historical epic is directed by “The Old Guard” filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the final draft of the original script by Dana Stevens. Sony will release “The Woman King” in theaters September 16.

“White Noise”

Adam Driver stars in another Noah Baumbach film after landing an Oscar nomination for “Marriage Story.” Upcoming Netflix drama “White Noise” places Driver in the role of college professor Jack Gladney, who leads the charge against an airborne toxic event following a train accident that spills chemical waste in his town. Greta Gerwig plays Driver’s onscreen wife, with Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, and Raffey Cassidy also starring. Baumbach wrote and directed “White Noise,” based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. No release date is set.

“Armageddon Time”

Writer-director James Gray captures coming of age in Queens during the 1980s with “Armageddon Time.” The official Cannes selection stars Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, and Anthony Hopkins as Gray’s family members in the semi-autobiographical feature. Gray previously competed for the Palme d’Or with films “The Yards,” “We Own the Night,” “Two Lovers,” and “The Immigrant.” His most recent film “Ad Astra” premiered at Venice Film Festival in 2019, 25 years after Gray won the Silver Lion for his debut feature “Little Odessa.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Ryan Coogler writes and directs the MCU sequel to the record-breaking 2018 “Black Panther.” Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Lupita Nyong’o will reprise their respective roles, along with Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Danny Sapani, Winston Duke, and Michaela Cole. The plot has been kept under wraps, although Nyong’o previously teased that “Wakanda Forever” will be very different from the first installment, especially following titular Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman’s death. “Black Panther” previously earned seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture. The film won Best Costume Design and Best Original Score at the 2019 Academy Awards, and with Ruth E. Carter returning to craft the world of Wakanda for the sequel, it’s clear “Black Panther 2” is already a Best Costumes contender again. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is slated to be released on November 11.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“In Bruges” and “Seven Psychopaths” writer-director Martin McDonagh teams up again with Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” about two lifelong pals, played by Farrell and former “In Bruges” co-star Brendan Gleeson, whose friendship is shattered after conflict arises. Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon also star in the Ireland-set drama. Since McDonagh previously was Oscar-nominated for writing and directing “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which landed lead stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell respective Academy Award wins, it’s clear “Banshees” is a fellow Oscar contender. McDonagh also previously took home an Oscar for short film “Six Shooter” in 2006. “The Banshees of Inisherin” premieres October 21 from “Three Billboards” distributor Searchlight.

“Bardo”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s comedy film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as a Mexican journalist and documentarian who returns to his native nation to face “his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past and new reality of his country,” per an official synopsis. “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” also stars Griselda Siciliani. Oscar-nominated cinematographer Darius Khondji (“Evita,” “Se7en”) serves as the director of photography. “Bardo” marks both five-time Academy Award winner Iñárritu’s first film entirely shot and produced in Mexico since “Amores Perros” over 20 years ago and his first film since Oscar winner “The Revenant.” The feature is set to be released by Netflix and in theaters at the end of the year.

“The Way of the Wind”

Terrence Malick reimagines the life story of Jesus Christ in the biblical epic “The Way of the Wind.” Géza Röhrig (“Son of Saul”) stars as Christ while Mark Rylance plays Satan and Matthias Schoenaerts is Saint Peter. Ben Kingsley, Joseph Fiennes, and Tawfeek Barhom star in supporting roles. Originally titled “The Last Planet,” Malick’s upcoming film has been in post-production for two years. “The Way of the Wind” will be the Oscar nominee’s first feature since 2019’s “A Hidden Life.”

“Chevalier”

French-Caribbean musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges lands a musical biopic, simply titled “Chevalier.” Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays the titular violinist and composer, who was dubbed “Black Mozart,” before falling out of fashion with Marie Antionette, who is played by Lucy Boynton. Samara Weaving and Minnie Driver co-star in the period piece, directed by “Watchmen” director Stephen Williams and written by “Atlanta” scribe Stefani Robinson. “Chevalier” is the first time de Saint Georges’ rise from the son of a slave to leading French society will be adapted for the big screen.

“Chevalier” also marks lead star Harrison Jr.’s second musical biopic for a 2022 release: The “Cyrano” alum is playing B.B. King in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” Harrison Jr. was nominated for a BAFTA and an Independent Spirit Award for his breakthrough performance in “Waves,” and earned a SAG win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” There is no release date yet for “Chevalier.”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Sundance breakout “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is one of IndieWire’s must-see summer releases, landing on Hulu June 17. Emma Thompson stars as a retired schoolteacher and widow who hires a male escort (Daryl McCormack) to find pleasure both in and out of the bedroom again. Thompson made headlines for baring all in the sex dramedy directed and executive produced by Sophie Hyde, and McCormack’s breakout role is a crowdpleaser. Critic David Ehrlich praised the film’s touching take on modern intimacy.

“The Son”

While not a sequel, Anthony Hopkins follows up his Academy Award–winning turn in “The Father” with director Florian Zeller’s “The Son.” Zeller and co-writer Christopher Hampton adapted Zeller’s stage play “The Son” for the big screen, following Peter (Hugh Jackman) and his partner, Beth (Vanessa Kirby), whose life with their new baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife (Laura Dern), turns up with their teenage son (Australian newcomer Zen McGrath). Zeller’s directorial debut “The Father” won an Oscar for Hopkins for Best Actor, plus Zeller and Hampton for Best Adapted Screenplay. “The Father” was also nominated for four additional Academy Awards including Best Picture. A release date has yet to be announced.

“TÁR”

Todd Field’s biopic “TÁR” stars two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett as conductor Lydia Tár, who was the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Field is writing, directing, and producing the feature film, with a score from Oscar-winning “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, the first female composer to win an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA for Original Score. Writer-director Field makes his return to Hollywood with his first film since 2006’s “Little Children,” which was nominated for three Oscars including Best Adapted Screenplay for Field and Best Actress for star Kate Winslet. “TÁR” will premiere in theaters October 7 from Focus Features.

“Avatar 2”

Over 13 years since the original James Cameron blockbuster “Avatar” premiered, its long-delayed sequel should finally reach theaters this December. The sci-fi adventure drama already made waves with reports of stars Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet holding their breath underwater for over five minutes while filming. Cameron also teased more ocean sequences for the next installment in his four-picture universe. Original stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are joined by Oona Chaplin and Vin Diesel for the follow-up, which is sure to be a technical marvel given Cameron’s unprecedented underwater filming techniques. The 20th Century/Disney feature “Avatar 2” opens in theaters December 16.

