‘Outer Range’ Trailer: Josh Brolin Is a Rancher in Prime Video’s Paranormal Cult Western

Brolin stars as a rancher who experiences paranormal activity once a mysterious drifter (Imogen Poots) arrives on the farm.

“Outer Range” just might be out of this world.

The Prime Video series debuts on April 15 and stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, the patriarch of a ranching family in the Wyoming wilderness. As Royal muses about his “dream life” with his family, mysterious drifter Autumn (Imogen Poots) arrives to discover the true meaning behind her spiritual connection to the Abbott ranch. Yet a sinkhole forms in the Abbotts’ field and a haunting recurring symbol plagues the family, now pushed to find their faith tested amid paranormal experiences. Check out the new trailer below.

The twist on a Western series is created by Brian Watkins and executive-produced by lead star Brolin, alongside Watkins, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Amazon Studios. The series is part of Prime Video’s first-look deal with Plan B. The outfit most recently produced Barry Jenkins’ sprawling and critically revered Colson Whitehead adaptation “The Underground Railroad” for the streamer.

“Outer Range” also stars Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

The series marks Brolin’s first return to television in a leading role after nearly 20 years since his turn in “Mister Sterling.” The Prime Video series also marks a reprisal of Brolin’s take on Westerns following the Coen Brothers’ “No Country for Old Men.”

“It’s a genre that I understand, that’s fascinating to me, that I have a personal connection with,” Brolin told Vanity Fair. “When I see a very serious genre hybrid-ed with a hue of absurdity, I get really excited.”

Brolin said that “Outer Range” is “the hardest thing I’ve ever done. It will continue to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done, because the responsibility factor is massive, and when you think you have control, you don’t. If you like that sort of thing, it’s heaven. And it was heaven for me.”

Brolin most recently starred in “Dune,” another ambitious slice of sci-fi, from director Denis Villeneuve.

“Outer Range” premieres April 15 on Prime Video, with the first two episodes dropping that day and the remainder rolling out weekly over the course of the season.

