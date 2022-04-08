‘P-Valley’ Season 2 First Look: The Grit and Glitter of the Pynk Return to Starz June 3

Uncle Clifford, Mercedes, Hailey, and the whole "P-Valley" crew are back for another round of the irresistibly lurid drama.

“P-Valley” is poised to bare it all again in Season 2. The Starz series returns June 3, and here’s a peek at what’s to come for The Pynk and its irresistible cast of characters.

The first season of “P-Valley” introduced audiences to Mississippi strip club owner Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) and dancers Mercedes (Brandee Evans), Hailey (Elarica Johnson), and Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton). Rapper Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) also discovers his own sexual identity at The Pynk, with casino developer (Parker Sawyer) looking to score.

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads: “When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, everybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at the Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death, and danger lurk around every corner.”

The 10-episode Season 2 will also pick up where the first season left off, namely with the shooting of Autumn’s violent ex Montavius (Cranston Johnson) in the Pynk’s Paradise Room.

“P-Valley” creator Katori Hall told Entertainment Weekly that fans will definitely get answers to the noir mystery brewing throughout the first season.

“There are so many stories to tell with ‘P-Valley,’ and every season we shift the story,” Hall said. “Further to that idea of darkness descending upon Chucalissa, every single character is dealing with being haunted — haunted by the past, haunted by their mistakes. And I think we’re all going to see how there is a literal and figurative haunting that occurs inside and outside the Pynk.”

Hall also incorporated the COVID-19 pandemic into the second season to reflect the present moment.

“As strippers and people in the stripping industry — which is based on intimacy and gathering — our characters have to figure out a way to survive in a moment where gatherings have stopped,” Hall said. “To us, it was just a very universal experience, like everybody and they mama had to deal with having their dreams, their livelihoods stop. We’re using fiction to tell a very important truth that I think is going to resonate with our fan base, and also newer viewers who come to the show.”

Check out the first look photos below.

“P-Valley” Season 2 premieres Friday, June 3 on Starz.

Erika Doss/Starz

Kyle Kaplan

Pari Dukovic

Curtis Baker

