‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Trailer: The Starz Southern Gothic Brings a New Dance, New Blood, and the Pandemic

A whole new Pynk emerges with fresh faces, new challenges, and a deadly dance for the throne.

The Pynk is turning red thanks to a whole lot of new blood.

Starz’s hit series “P-Valley” returns for Season 2 June 3, with the teaser trailer promising a “whole new dance” for the top spot at the Mississippi strip club. Check it out below.

Creator and executive producer Katori Hall helms the kaleidoscopic story of a club enduring the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, all while untangling a noir-ish murder plot.

Per an official synopsis, Season 2 picks up when darkness descends upon Chucalissa and everybody must fight to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn (Elarica Johnson) and Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

“You might be the owner,” Uncle Clifford snaps in the trailer, “but you ain’t the boss.”

Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, and Alphonse Nicholson reprise their respective roles, while John Clarence Stewart, Miracle Watts, Shamika Cotton, Gail Bean, and Psalms Salazar join the cast.

“P-Valley” is based on creator Hall’s play “Pussy Valley,” and the showrunner previously told Entertainment Weekly that fans will definitely get answers after that cliffhanger ending from the first season.

“There are so many stories to tell with ‘P-Valley,’ and every season we shift the story,” Hall said. “Further to that idea of darkness descending upon Chucalissa, every single character is dealing with being haunted — haunted by the past, haunted by their mistakes. And I think we’re all going to see how there is a literal and figurative haunting that occurs inside and outside the Pynk.”

The COVID-19 pandemic will also be incorporated into the Season 2 storyline as the stripper community has to pivot to find a new way to endure the global crisis.

“To us, it was just a very universal experience, like everybody and they mama had to deal with having their dreams, their livelihoods stop,” Hall added. “We’re using fiction to tell a very important truth that I think is going to resonate with our fan base, and also newer viewers who come to the show.”

“P-Valley” is also executive produced by Dante Di Loreto, with Lionsgate Television producing the series for STARZ.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.