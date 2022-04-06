‘Pistol’ Trailer: Danny Boyle Directs Fiery Sex Pistols Series for FX on Hulu

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Talulah Riley, and Maisie Williams star in the musical biopic series written by "Elvis" scribe Craig Pearce.

Academy Award winner Danny Boyle fires up “Pistol,” the Sex Pistols biopic limited series about the “fury of the forgotten generation” and rise of punk culture. Watch the first trailer below.

Based on Sex Pistols’ guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir “Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol,” the series “Pistol” stars Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.

FX’s “Pistol” premieres May 31, with all six episodes available to stream on Hulu that day. The youth revolution is charted in the limited series, which promises the Sex Pistols’ mission to “kick this country awake if it kills us” and reclaim the future from the British monarchy.

“Game of Thrones” alum Maisie Williams plays punk icon Jordan, while “Queen’s Gambit” star Thomas Brodie-Sangster portrays the Sex Pistols’ manager Malcolm McLaren. “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley plays McLaren’s partner, fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

“Pistol” is created and written by BAFTA winner Craig Pearce, who also co-wrote the screenplay for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Pearce also previously created and wrote the TNT series “Will” about the life of William Shakespeare.

“Pistol” follows the recent trend of musical biopics, with Daniel Radcliffe set to play five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic for the Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” and Spectrum limited series “George and Tammy” pairing Oscar winner Jessica Chastain with Michael Shannon to portray country musician couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

Eddie Murphy is also in talks to play Godfather of Funk George Clinton in an Amazon Prime Video biopic, while “One Night in Miami” star Kingsley Ben-Adir is confirmed to play reggae legend Bob Marley for an untitled Paramount biopic. “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green is set to direct the biopic for Paramount, with “King Richard” writer Zach Baylin slated to pen the script.

Meanwhile, “Pistol” marks “Slumdog Millionaire” director Boyle’s return to TV after most recently helming three episodes of “Trust” in 2018. Boyle is currently in pre-production on the upcoming action-adventure film “Methuselah” starring Michael B. Jordan.

