Watch Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Appearance Cause Ken Jeong Walkout

The long-awaited cringe appearance of Rudy Giuliani belting out tunes on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” is finally here.

Originally reported in February, the episode April 20 that led to judge Ken Jeong walking off set. Giuliani, dressed as a Jack in the Box, was voted off in a single round elimination after his one and only performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

“Oh my goodness, former Associate Attorney General, former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani!” host Nick Cannon said onstage while Giuliani took off his mask.

“Is that Robert Duvall?” judge Nicole Scherzinger asked, as Jeong clarified no, it is not at all the “Godfather” alum.

Thicke added, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

Host Cannon asked why Giuliani chose to compete on the reality series, saying, “Well, Mr. Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, I think it surprises us all that you’re on ‘The Masked Singer.'”

Giuliani replied, “Me too. Well, I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely. And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years.”

As Giuliani began singing his song again at the show’s close, judges Jenny McCarthy and Scherzinger began dancing, while Jeong stood cross-armed before leaving the stage, muttering “I’m done” as the credits rolled.

Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York last year when a court found that he had made “demonstrably false” statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss. His appearance on “The Masked Singer” led to audience backlash, with one viewer writing, “We really have failed as a society.” “‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ are just reputation laundering schemes,” New York Magazine features writer E. Alex Jung previously quipped. And actor Patton Oswalt joked, “Are we sure this didn’t happen at the “Masked Singer Fishing Supplies and Wig Emporium” in Trenton, NJ?” “The Masked Singer” is known for having jaw-dropping surprise singers, with Republican politician Sarah Palin competing in 2020.



