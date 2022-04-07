‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Breaks Time in a Subway Train to Everywhere

Hell is the MTA as Nadia (Lyonne) is a time prisoner traveling to different eras in search of treasure.

The only thing worse than death? Traveling back to the ’80s.

Natasha Lyonne reprises her existentially challenged role as Nadia in Netflix’s “Russian Doll” for Season 2, premiering April 20. Set four years after the events of Season 1, the trailer for the second season shows Nadia (Lyonne) getting lost in the New York City subway system, wondering when she is. Posters of “Sophie’s Choice,” bad ’80s clothes, and even early 20th-century soldiers prove that Nadia can’t escape being a prisoner of time. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below.

“The universe finally found something worse than death,” she says. “I broke time.”

Yet Alan (Charlie Barnett) wonders if perhaps they have unfinished business — and Nadia’s family history points to lost gold treasure aboard a train. Just add it to one of the many inexplicable things happening in her life, which is Nadia’s modus operandi.

“Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations, the New York City subway,” the official Season 2 synopsis reads. “At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

The Emmy-winning series returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer and is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman. “Russian Doll” is also produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The first season premiered in 2019, with IndieWire’s Ben Travers calling the genre-bending series a “quick hit of brilliance” thanks to Lyonne. ”‘Russian Doll’ must be treated like its namesake: Unpacking it over and over again will reveal fresh insights,” Travers wrote in his review. “Each piece is worth admiring for different reasons, and each episode offers its own rewards.”

“Russian Doll” Season 2 premieres April 20 on Netflix.

