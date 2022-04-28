Netflix Was Huge for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ — Now It’s Going to Hulu

The multi-Emmy winning series shifts to Hulu in October.

Hulu announced onApril 28 that the beloved, Emmy-winning sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” will move to the streamer October 3, moving off its current home at Netflix.

“Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene Levy as formerly wealthy media mogul Johnny, who moves his family — former soap star Moira (Catherine O’Hara), entrepreneur David (Daniel Levy), and influencer Alexis (Annie Murphy) — to small town Schitt’s Creek, which he once purchased as a gag.

The six-season series premiered in 2015 on Canadian cable network CBC Television and gained viral popularity once it began streaming on Netflix. The final season swept the 2020 Emmy Awards in the comedy categories, marking the most wins in a single season.

Hulu will now be the dedicated subscription VOD destination for “Schitt’s Creek,” beginning in October.

“Based on the number of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” Hulu president Joe Earley said with the announcement. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”

The move to Hulu also marks a major loss for Netflix, with “Schitt’s Creek” proving to be a consistently viewed title much like “The Office,” which shifted streaming rights to its home network NBCUniversal with streamer Peacock.

Netflix revealed earlier this month that the streaming service lost 200,000 customers in Q1 2022 and expects to lose an additional 2 million paid subscribers by current quarter estimates.

Netflix anticipates more titles from “Schitt’s Creek” creator Dan Levy, who inked a multi-year overall film and TV deal with Netflix in 2021. Until then, however, “Schitt’s Creek” fans better make sure they have a Hulu subscription.

Commissioned by CBC, “Schitt’s Creek” is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, and Ben Feigin. “Schitt’s Creek” is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed domestically by Lionsgate, and internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

