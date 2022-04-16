Serena Williams Is Hoping for a ‘King Richard’ Sequel Focusing on Her Personal Story

The tennis champion and "King Richard" producer wants to produce two follow-up features chronicling her and sister Venus Williams' respective careers.

The Williams family’s story obviously doesn’t just stop at “King Richard.” The Warner Bros. Oscar-winning film captures Venus and Serena Williams’ rise to tennis stardom, and Serena Williams already has an idea for a trilogy.

“‘King Richard’ had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court,” producer Williams told Insider in a cover story, but there is definitely room for a Williams family cinematic universe, with both sisters having their stories told in spin-off films.

“Venus goes in her direction and I go in my direction,” Williams said. “It’s two completely different stories.”

She continued, “I had a rough journey. I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela. I don’t think I recognize my accomplishments enough. I’m one of those people that’s like, ‘If it’s done, it’s done, I’ve moved on.’ Because if you think about what you’ve done too much, you may stop doing it. And I never want to stop. I’m still trying to reach my goals.”

Actress Demi Singleton portrayed Serena in “King Richard,” while Saniyya Sidney starred as Venus. Will Smith won an Oscar for his performance as their father Richard Williams. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Song, and Best Supporting Actress for Aunjanue Ellis, who played matriarch Oracene Williams.

“King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green previously told IndieWire that the film is more of a family story rather than a sports movie. And while the real Richard Williams did not participate in the feature, the Williams sisters’ retelling of their upbringing was more than enough to craft the story around.

“We already know [Richard’s] public persona. But in hearing it from Serena and Venus, the love and admiration for his girls — and hearing it from his ex-wife, the plan, the things he was able to accomplish, was pretty rich tapestry for us,” Green said. “That’s a huge testament to his story and what [Will Smith] was able to accomplish.”

IndieWire’s David Ehlrich wrote in his review of the film that scenes in which Richard’s “eccentricity borders on perversion” are squashed knowing that “Venus and Serena turned out to be (ahem) pretty decent tennis players in addition to brilliant moguls and excellent ambassadors for Black girls the world over.”

