‘Spider-Man’ Drops Price to Beat ‘The Batman’ on 2 Out of 3 VOD Charts

It's like Sony wants to make clear that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" still reigns despite "The Batman" debuting on HBO Max and PVOD.

Bam! Pow! Crack! That’s the sound of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$5.99) holding back the ascension of “The Batman” (Warner Bros./$24.99) on two out of three PVOD charts.

“The Batman” debuted a week ago, but “Spider-Man” held on to the #1 spot at both iTunes and GooglePlay, with “The Batman” second at both. Those sites rank by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue. At Vudu, which calculates by money, not individual sales, “The Batman” ranks #1 for the week, with “Spider-Man” #3. (“Dog” from United Artists was #2, elevated by its $19.99 price).

The well-timed price drop looks like a strategic play on Sony’s part. Price reduction is a normal part of VOD play, but it’s unusual when a film is still thriving as PVOD. Whatever the motive, the result prevents Warner Bros. from claiming a clear victory.

Even so: Spider-Man and Batman represent apples and oranges. Sony’s “Spider-Man” has no streaming outlet while “The Batman” also debuted last Monday on HBO Max. That makes PVOD found money for Warners and mitigates any “gotcha” from Sony. This Tuesday will also see the PVOD debut of “Uncharted,” which is now the #2 box office theatrical release of 2022. It could take over #1 at two or more sites.

Related From 'The Bad Guys' to 'The Northman,' Younger Audiences Lead a Box-Office Comeback

Netflix Takes a Hit, but Theaters Might Want to Go Easy on the Cheers Related 41 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

The 15 Best Films by Pedro Almodóvar

Clay Enos

“The Batman” was the only new entry on lists that totaled 14 different titles, a record low. “Sing 2” (Universal/$5.99), “Jackass Forever” (Paramount/$5.99), “Infinite” (Paramount/$2.99), “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros./$5.99) and “Dog” all scored across the board placement.

“The Batman” performance on HBO Max is of more interest than the PVOD results. With Netflix subscriptions declining, a major hit on HBO Max would be attractive for consumers who might be weighing which streamers to keep.

The state of Netflix’s own movie chart keeps getting stranger. While “White Hot,” its original documentary about Abercrombie and Fitch is #1, things get weird after that.

Netflix

Three “Shrek” films makes the list, confirming again how top animated theatrical hits continue to be a draw on the service, as well as how vital their family-appeal titles are. But it’s hard to explain #2, “How It Ends.” This 2018 Netflix original stars Theo James (“Divergent”) and Forrest Whitaker as the boyfriend and father of a pregnant woman who disappears after a West Coast seismic event.

Its return reflects a trend favoring forgotten theatrical releases like “The Call” or “Cleaner.” It’s a reasonable guess that many viewers aren’t familiar with these more obscure titles and respond as though they are new. Two 2022 originals, both of which rose to #1, returned to the top 10 after some absence. “The Adam Project” with Ryan Reynolds is currently #4, while Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Homecoming” is #10.

If the site can recycle its older titles, it could reduce pressure to spend. It’s certainly something to look out for in upcoming weeks.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for April 25. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

2. The Batman (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

3. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

4. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

5. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $5.99

6. Infinite (Paramount) – $2.99

7. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. Marry Me (Universal) – $5.99

9. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

10. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

2. The Batman (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

3. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

4. Infinite (Paramount) – $2.99

5. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

6. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $4.99

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

8. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

9. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $2.99

10. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers April 18-24

1. The Batman (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

2. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $5.99

4. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

5. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

7. The Contractor (Paramount) – $19.99

8. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $19.99

9. Infinite (Paramount) – $2.99

10. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, April 25; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022 Netflix original documentary)

2. How It Ends (2018 Netflix original)

3. Cleaner (2007 theatrical release)

4. The Adam Project (2022 Netflix original)

5. Shrek (2001 theatrical release)

6. Shrek Forever After (2010 theatrical release)

7. The Blind Side (2009 theatrical release)

8. Grown Ups (2010 theatrical release)

9. Shrek 2 (2004 theatrical release)

10. A Madea Homecoming (2022 Netflix original)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.