‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Record with 4th Week at #1 on PVOD Charts

"The Batman" should debut on PVOD next week but for now Ti West's A24 title "X" is the only new PVOD release.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) retains its spot as #1 on all three VOD charts for a fourth week, a record since IndieWire started tracking home viewing. Next week, the film could extend its streak — but expect that to be the end with the impending debut of Warner Bros.’ “The Batman.”

Sources with knowledge of Warners’ plans indicate “The Batman” will be made available on PVOD April 18 — the same day it starts streaming on HBO Max. Even a blockbuster of this size ($359 million in, still grossing $6.5 million for #5 this last weekend) will feed the studio’s streamer after 45 days.

“The Batman” was the first Warners release since the end of the studio’s “Project Popcorn,” which gave 2021 theatrical releases day-and-date play on HBO Max. In that period, the studio usually delayed PVOD for at least 60 days after initial release, and it began after the initial streaming period ended. This will be the first opportunity to gauge its new home-release strategies.

Warners could give HBO Max the exclusive on “The Batman” and boost subscriptions. It could also choose the more immediately lucrative alternative of PVOD in which the studio retains 80 percent of revenue after carriage charges. For a major release, that might mean a return in the tens of millions.

Assuming Matt Reeves’ blockbuster does go to PVOD next week, it would match the strategy followed by Paramount (“Scream”) and Disney (“Death on the Nile”): Generate publicity for the streaming dates, but leave PVOD to fend for itself. In theory, this lets one film serve two distribution-platform masters without undercutting the promise of new subscribers’ long-term value. “Nile” seemed to do well with this approach, although it’s already reduced its price to $3.99.

This week sees the debut of only one new recent title, A24’s “X.” Ti West’s well-reviewed horror film spent four weeks with a modest theatrical run, which will boost its profile to thrive at home.”Uncharted” (Sony), released February 18, is reported to have an April 26 PVOD release date.

The three VOD charts include 15 titles. Along with “Spider-Man,” “Moonfall” (Lionsgate/$19.99), and”Sing 2″ (Universal/$5.99) are high on all charts. (On iTunes, “Moonfall” even displaced “Spider-Man” for one day last week.)

Paramount is finding some traction with Chris Pine action vehicle “The Contactor” ($19.99), which is also in theaters. Benefiting from its lower cost, the $3.99 “Nile” (also available on Hulu and HBO Max) placed on all charts.

“The Outfit” (Focus/$19.99), the Chicago-set gangster film starring Mark Rylance, charted on two lists as part of its studio’s usual three-weekends-then-PVOD play. Also doing well was the original 2020 “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount/$2.99) as its live-action/animated hybrid sequel opened to $72 million in theaters.

The current top 10 on Netflix contains two notable originals: Polish police thriller “Furioza” at #6 and “Return to Space,” new documentary from the directors of “Free Solo” and “The Rescue,” at #10.

The rest are middling studio films from earlier this century like “The Call” with Halle Berry at #1, followed by “The Four Brothers,” “Without a Paddle,” “Shrek Forever After,” and “Catch and Release.” Further down are “The Blind Side,” “Monster-in-Law,” and “Molly’s Game.”

Not all received bad reviews, but the list suggests forgotten films with enough heft to make some subscribers believe they could be new. Judd Apatow’s Netflix Original “The Bubble,” barely a week old and never higher than #3, has already dropped off the chart. Richard Linklater’s well-received animated “Apollo 10 1/2” remains absent.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for April 11. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

4. The Contractor (Paramount) – $19.99

5. Death on the Nile (Disney) – $3.99

6. Marry Me (Universal) – $5.99

7. Ghostbusers: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

8. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $2.99

9. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

10. The Outfit (Focus) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

3. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

5. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $2.99

7. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

8. Death on the Nile (Disney) – $3.99

9. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

10. The Contractor (Paramount) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers April 4-10

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Moonfall (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. The Contractor (Paramount) – $19.99

4. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

5. Sing 2 (Universal) – $5.99

6. The Outfit (Focus) – $19.99

7. Jackass Forever (Paramount) – $19.99

8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

9. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

10. Death on the Nile (Disney) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, April 11; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. The Call (2013 theatrical original)

2. Four Brothers (2005 theatrical original)

3. Without a Paddle (2004 theatrical original)

4. Shrek Forever After (2010 theatrical release)

5. Catch and Release (2006 theatrical release)

6. Furioza (2022 Polish Netflix original)

7. The Blind Side (2009 theatrical release)

8. Monster-in-Law (2005 theatrical release)

9. Molly’s Game (2017 theatrical release)

10. Return to Space (2022 Netflix original documentary)

