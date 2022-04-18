Man Sets Guinness World Record Watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times

This is the second time Ramiro Alanis has made history for the most in-theater viewings of a movie.

One Spider-Man superfan entered the multiverse close to 300 times to set a new world record.

Ramiro Alanis revealed that he spent four months watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 292 times in theaters to top the previously held Guinness World Record for most in-theater viewings of one film. Alanis kicked off the mission December 16, the opening night for the blockbuster Marvel installment. Per official rules, Alanis was unable to take bathroom breaks during screenings or “participate in any other activity” until the credits finished rolling. Theaters had to issue a written statement that Alanis obeyed the official standards.

Alanis reportedly would watch up to five screenings per day, and spent an estimated $3,400 on tickets to “No Way Home.” The MCU expert also previously set the same record in 2019 by watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times, but in 2021, Arnaud Klein viewed the French fantasy series “Kaamelott: The First Chapter” 204 times, besting Alanis.

Now, Alanis made sure to significantly surpass Klein’s title with 292 viewings. Alanis tweeted, “My swing got to its end” to commemorate his record. The official Guinness World Records account replied, “Can you recite it word for word now??”

