Man Sets Guinness World Record Watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times

One Spider-Man superfan entered the multiverse close to 300 times to set a new world record.
Ramiro Alanis revealed that he spent four months watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” 292 times in theaters to top the previously held Guinness World Record for most in-theater viewings of one film. Alanis kicked off the mission December 16, the opening night for the blockbuster Marvel installment. Per official rules, Alanis was unable to take bathroom breaks during screenings or “participate in any other activity” until the credits finished rolling. Theaters had to issue a written statement that Alanis obeyed the official standards.
Alanis reportedly would watch up to five screenings per day, and spent an estimated $3,400 on tickets to “No Way Home.” The MCU expert also previously set the same record in 2019 by watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times, but in 2021, Arnaud Klein viewed the French fantasy series “Kaamelott: The First Chapter” 204 times, besting Alanis.
Now, Alanis made sure to significantly surpass Klein’s title with 292 viewings. Alanis tweeted, “My swing got to its end” to commemorate his record. The official Guinness World Records account replied, “Can you recite it word for word now??”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” made $1.89 billion globally and is the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era. The superhero film — which featured all three iterations of Spider-Man played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland — is also the biggest film in Sony history and topped “Avatar” to become the third-largest movie ever at the domestic box office. The film also received 2022 Oscars attention but ultimately only landed a nomination for Best Visual Effects.
Since the pandemic success of “No Way Home,” Sony and Marvel have confirmed to be “actively beginning to develop” more installments in the Holland-led franchise.
Amy Pascal previously promised another trilogy: “We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three,” the Sony producer said. “This is not the last of our MCU movies…Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”
Meanwhile, Holland, Garfield, and Maguire have all teased they would be willing to reunite their “brotherhood” onscreen again in subsequent films. Seems like Alanis might have another movie to binge-watch soon…
292 Cinema Productions attended of the same Film – @SpiderManMovie
My swing got to it’s end…🙌🏻❤️🕷
Thank you all.@TomHolland1996 @SonyPictures @jnwtts @ComicBook @GabyMeza8 #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome @MarvelStudios #marvel @GWR #TigreVengador @Zendaya #MCU #GWR #movies pic.twitter.com/GdujHslShN
— El Tigre Vengador (@agalanis17) March 15, 2022
