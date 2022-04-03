‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Trailer Brings Back the U.S.S. Enterprise

The new spinoff debuts on Paramount+ on May 5.

Some of the most successful original content on Paramount+ has come from the “Star Trek” universe, with shows like “Star Trek: Picard” helping to keep the iconic television franchise as alive as ever. The streamer is planning to continue to blend nostalgia with new stories as it develops more “Star Trek” shows, and there may be no better example than the upcoming “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which released its first trailer today.

The show is a prequel to the original series, taking place on the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk took the helm. In addition to featuring the iconic ship (which has made appearances on “Star Trek: Discovery” but will now be front and center), the show also features classic characters like Spock in leading roles.

Paramount’s official synopsis reads: “‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The all-new series will feature fan favorites from season two of ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

The show will also feature Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

“Strange New Worlds” will be the sixth new “Star Trek” show to debut on Paramount+. The first series in the franchise to hit the streaming service was “Star Trek: Discovery” in 2017, which was quickly followed by a series of shorts, appropriately titled “Star Trek: Short Treks.” The next major “Star Trek” television event was 2020’s “Star Trek: Picard,” which saw Patrick Stewart reprise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” on Paramount+. The streamer has also released two animated “Star Trek” series, “Lower Decks” and “Prodigy.”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ on May 5. You can watch the new trailer below:

