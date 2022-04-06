‘The Baby’ Trailer: A Toddler Unleashes a Horrific Killing Spree of Darkly Comic Proportions

Michelle de Swarte stars in the HBO dark comedy series about an infant who manipulates his caregivers.

A mother falls from a cliff, tumbling to her death, but her baby lands in the arms of a childless Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), who never wanted kids.

HBO horror-comedy “The Baby” keeps it simple: Motherhood is a mess, especially if you add in murder. The HBO Original eight-episode limited series premieres Sunday, April 24, with episodes being available to stream on HBO Max. “The Baby” is created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer and produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures. Check out the trailer below.

Per an official synopsis, Natasha (De Swarte) grapples with her newfound, and wholly unexpected, parenthood, as the baby manipulates, controls, and yes, even kills those around her. As Natasha discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, she makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her.

Amira Ghazalla also stars as Mrs. Eaves, a 70-year-old enigma who has spent the last 50 years living out of her car and seems to be everywhere the baby is. Amber Grappy plays Bobbi, Natasha’s younger sister, a children’s magician who desperately wants to be a mother; Patrice Naiambana and Sinéad Cusack portray Natasha’s parents.

Additional cast members include Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie, Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, and Divian Ladwa.

British lead de Swarte made her acting debut with 2020’s “The Duchess.”

The series is directed by Nicole Kassell, Stacey Gregg, Faraz Shariat, and Ella Jones, and written by co-creator Robins-Grace, Susan Soon He Stanton, Kara Smith, Anchuli Felicia King, and Sophie Goodhart.

“The Baby” is a co-production between HBO and SKY. Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, and Naomi de Pear serve as executive producers for SISTER, and co-creators Robins-Grace and Gaymer also produce, along with director Kassell. “The Baby” is co-executive produced by Katie Carpenter.

Manchester-based SISTER Productions was behind the TV series “This Is Going to Hurt,” HBO’s “Landscapers,” and “Chernobyl.” Co-creator Robins-Grace, who also produces, previously produced “Sex Education” and is the executive producer on the upcoming Netflix series “Kaos,” a dark comedy reimagining Greek myths. Meanwhile, Gaymer formerly collaborated with SISTER production company on “Gangs of London.”

“The Baby” premieres Sunday, April 24 on HBO.

