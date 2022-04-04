‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Belcher Family Overcomes Mystery, Meat, and Mayhem

The beloved animated Fox series makes its debut on the big screen May 27.

“Oh boy, oh god,” Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” is on the big screen.

After five years in development, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” finally premieres in theaters May 27. The Belcher family is forced to make a payment to save their restaurant in seven days, and Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) is trying hard to keep it together. Check out the latest trailer below.

Of course, a massive sinkhole sinks all hope as kids Louise (Kristen Schaal), Tina (Dan Mintz), and Gene (Eugene Mirman) get into trouble trying to solve a mystery, while Bob’s wife Linda (John Roberts) attempts to cheer everyone up in the midst of mayhem. Larry Murphy as Teddy will star in the film, along with Zach Galifianakis reprising his role as Felix and Kevin Kline playing the Belcher’s landlord Mr. Fischoeder.

“Bob’s Burgers” is currently in its 12th season on Fox. The show has been renewed for Season 13 already.

The official logline for the film reads: “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Series creator Loren Bouchard directs the feature film along with Bernard Derriman, based on a screenplay he wrote with Nora Smith. The big-screen animated musical will give more insight into Bob’s origin story with his parents, particularly his mother.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” will also finally reveal what’s hiding under Louise’s signature hat.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released in the summer of 2020, but the pandemic forced Disney and 20th Century Studios to delay several times. Ultimately, Bouchard was determined to have the film premiere on the big screen instead of a streaming platform.

“We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because ‘Bob’s’ is already on TV,” he told EW in 2020. “We’re excited about ‘Bob’s’ the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that’s something we’ve never been able to do before. That’s the main course that we’re delivering to people, in this case.”

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” premieres in theaters May 27.

