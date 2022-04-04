‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Unravels as Countless Cassies in Doppelgänger Mystery

Kaley Cuoco reprises her (many) roles as flight attendant Cassie in a mind-bending Season 2.

Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) might not be able to fly away from this all-encompassing mystery.

Emmy-winning HBO Max Original series “The Flight Attendant” returns for Season 2 on Thursday, April 21, and this time, Cassie has more than a few voices of reason in her head. After becoming sober and moving in with her new boyfriend in Los Angeles, Cassie promises that her “life is pretty great” despite the tense events of the first season (you know, almost dying while uncovering an international corporate conspiracy…the usual). Check out the Season 2 trailer below.

Plus, now Cassie is an official asset for the CIA. But while her best friend Annie (Zosia Mamet) warns Cassie that it seems like she’s “living in a spy novel,” fact becomes stranger than fiction. Cassie is convinced that someone is trying to frame her for a major crime — even going out of their way to become her.

The “Vertigo” doppelgänger effect proves that the more Cassie’s, the more concerns, and Cassie’s many versions of herself threaten to unravel everything. And when Cassie witnesses a murder abroad, she can’t quite keep it together.

Related 'Tokyo Vice' Review: Michael Mann's HBO Max Crime Drama Is a Sizzling Slow Burn

CNN's Alexey Navalny Documentary Lands Fathom Screenings Following Russian Dissident's Conviction Related 'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Everything You Need to Know About the Disney+ Series

Oscars 2022: Best Visual Effects Predictions

“The Flight Attendant” debuts April 21 with two episodes. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes April 28, followed by one episode weekly concluding May 26. Season 2 was filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik.



Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez return as main cast members, along with recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall. The second season also stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, with appearances by Sharon Stone, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Max Original series was nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Cuoco.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions, and Berlanti Productions. Season 1 was based on the novel of the same name by The New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

“The Flight Attendant” is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is producer.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.