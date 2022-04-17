Focus Features Announces ‘The Northman’ Video Game Tie-In Hidden Within ‘Fortnite’

Players can access "Vengeance: Inspired By 'The Northman'" by entering a secret code into "Fortnite."

One of the most anticipated film releases of the spring is “The Northman,” with many cinephiles salivating over Robert Eggers’ star-studded $90 million viking epic. The film has attracted plenty of attention for its period accuracy, with the ever-meticulous Eggers painstakingly recreating viking conditions during its brutal shoot. But apparently, the team behind the film is not afraid of a little CGI fun either.

Focus Features, who is distributing “The Northman,” has partnered with gaming company Loaded on a new video game inspired by Eggers’ film (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Vengeance: Inspired By ‘The Northman'” is a new role playing game containing 20 hours of content that is hidden within the massively popular game “Fortnite.”

“Fortnite” players can access the viking game by entering a code, and Loaded is also enlisting top video game influencers to play through the game on YouTube and Twitch. The game is expected to help engage younger audiences, a necessary move if the film is to be profitable. “The Northman” is expected to appeal to older demographics, but will need to reach every possible audience to make its $90 million budget back.

The game is just the latest example of “Fortnite” being a hub for other forms of pop culture. Many artists in other mediums have used the game to promote their work, with pop stars holding virtual concerts in the game and filmmakers showcasing their work at an in-game film festival.

“We love how forward-thinking Focus has been as a partner,” said Ashley Hsieh, VP of Creative for Loaded. “For a lot of brands, the future is scary enough that they continue to do what has worked in the past. When we get an opportunity to partner with a group who is willing to really think about things from a new perspective, it allows us to approach the market from a new direction. These are the types of engagements that change the paradigm, and we’re so proud to have been able to design this experience on behalf of the great team over at Focus.”

Gamers can access “Vengeance: Inspired By ‘The Northman'” by entering the island code 6089-1011-3272 into “Fortnite.” You can watch a trailer for the game below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.