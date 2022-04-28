‘The Pentaverate’: Mike Myers Transforms Into Eight Hilarious Personas for Comedy Series

Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, and Rob Lowe also star in Netflix's secret society comedy series.

The Illuminati? So out of fashion. Comedian Mike Myers turns his focus on farcical secret society the Pentaverate in a new Netflix series of the same name. The series premieres May 5.

Myers plays eight different characters, including protagonist Ken Scarborough who is an old-school Canadian news journalist determined to uncover the secrets of the Pentaverate to win his job back. Other Myers alter-egos include that of a New England conspiracy theorist, a far-right radio host (slash conspiracy theorist…we’re seeing a theme here), a former Russian oligarch, an ex-rock-‘n-roll manager, a key Pentaverate tech genius, and the head of the secret society, villain Lord Lordington.

The six-episode series also stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Lydia West, and Richard McCabe. Jennifer Saunders will also do double duty as a brother and sister duo. Rob Lowe and Maria Menounos will also make special appearances, and Jeremy Irons serves as narrator.

The official logline for “The Pentaverate” asks, “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

Series creator and lead star Myers executive-produces the series alongside director Tim Kirkby. John Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media, and Jason Weinberg also executive produce.

“The Pentaverate” marks Myers’ first return to TV since a 2015 appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” The Emmy winner most recently starred in Oscar winner “Bohemian Rhapsody” and is also appearing in David O. Russell’s 1930s-set crime caper “Amsterdam” opposite Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington, and Robert De Niro. Otherwise, Mike Myers has kept a relatively low-profile on screens both big and small in recent years.

The series adds to Netflix’s slate of starry comedies, from the recently premiered “Russian Doll” Season 2 starring and created by Natasha Lyonne to creator Ben Falcone’s upcoming series “God’s Favorite Idiot,” starring his wife Melissa McCarthy.

Watch the trailer below.

