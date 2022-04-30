‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Adds New Showrunner Amid Fan Drama

The upcoming show was subject to online outrage after star Melissa McBride left the project.

“The Walking Dead” may be ending soon, but AMC is planning to continue its zombie franchise with a multitude of spinoffs. In addition to “Fear the Walking Dead,” the network announced the anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead,” “Isle of the Dead” a New York City-set series with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, and an untitled project starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride reprising their beloved roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.

However, McBride recently had to drop out of that highly anticipated spinoff, due to the fact that the series is filming in Europe and she is unable to relocate. That announcement prompted plenty of online outrage, with fans of the show blaming Reedus for allegedly making the decision to film in Europe. These fans claim that Reedus wanted to be closer to his family with German-American actress Diane Kruger, but there is no evidence showing that Reedus was responsible for the move.

Reedus’ “The Walking Dead” co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently defended the actor, slamming fans for generating online outrage without having access to all of the relevant information.

“Attacking Norm [Reedus] for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone,” Morgan said. “She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY.”

Now the series continues to be shaken up, as Deadline has reported that showrunner Angela Kang is departing the role, to be replaced by longtime “ER” showrunner David Zabel. Kang will remain involved in the show as an executive producer, but will shift the bulk of her focus to other projects she is developing with AMC.

Zabel will oversee the creative changes currently being made in order to center the show around Daryl without Carol. The show is still expected to shoot this summer and be ready for a 2023 premiere.

It is unclear whether this decision was made as a result of fan outrage over McBride’s departure, or if Kang even made the final decision about filming the show in Europe. But the news is yet another setback for a series that is already off to a rocky start.

