The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Undergoing Reshoots, Cast and Crew Changes

Lily Rose-Depp, Troye Sivan, and Suzanna Son star in the HBO series about a cult leader who bonds with a rising pop star.

“The Idol” has found a new congregation. The upcoming HBO series, co-created and executive produced by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim, is being significantly reworked with changes to the cast and crew, as multiple outlets have reported.

The series was first announced in June 2021, with The Weeknd also slated to star in the six-episode show about a Los Angeles nightclub owner-turned-cult leader who romances a rising pop star. Lily Rose-Depp was cast in September 2021, along with Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, and Steve Zissis, plus recurring stars Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga, and Anne Heche.

According to sources, production was already completed on multiple episodes of the six-episode series, which will now be redone due to a change in creative direction, as Deadline reported.

HBO representatives could not immediately be reached for comment, but the network has not shared which cast and crew are changing on the series.

“‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO said in a statement. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

“Atlanta” and “The Girlfriend Experience” director Amy Seimetz was announced as the director and executive producer for “The Idol,” with Joe Epstein serving as showrunner. “Euphoria” creator Levinson would executive produce via Little Lamb along with Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen, while Aaron L. GIibert executive produces via Bron Studios and Nick Hall and Sara E. White executive produce along with A24.

“Succession” screenwriter Mary Laws was announced to write and co-exec produce with The Weeknd’s manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor also co-exec producing.

“The Idol” is not The Weeknd’s first foray into TV: The Grammy winner previously wrote and starred in a 2020 episode of TBS’ animated series “American Dad.” The Weeknd also notably appeared in Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems” as a fictionalized version of himself.

Meanwhile, Levinson has been at the center of various reports and alleged SAG-AFTRA union complaints over the production atmosphere on “Euphoria.” The Daily Beast issued an investigative report in March 2022 about claims over 18-hour workdays.

