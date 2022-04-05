Jim Carrey Performs Creepy Doctor Cameo in The Weeknd’s ‘Out of Time’ Music Video — Watch

"Squid Game" breakout Jung Ho-yeon also stars in The Weeknd's newest video.

Jim Carrey may be considering retirement, but that doesn’t mean his career is “Out of Time” just yet.

The “Mask” alum has a spooky cameo in The Weeknd’s latest music video for the song “Out of Time,” which debuted as part of his fifth studio album “Dawn FM” in January. The video, out April 5, follows The Weeknd singing karaoke alongside his onscreen love interest, “Squid Game” star Jung Ho-yeon.

After an evening of hotel adventures and debauchery, The Weeknd’s fun-filled fantasy turns sinister before bedtime, and the decadent buckets of champagne turn to blood. An elderly The Weeknd wakes up mid-surgery, with a doctor played by Carrey easing him into the presumed afterlife.

“Don’t you dare touch that dial, because like the song says, you are out of time,” Carrey says. “You’re almost there. But don’t panic: There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance.”

He continues, “Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame. You may even forget your own name. But before you dwell in that house forever, here’s three minutes of easy listening on 103.5 Dawn FM.”

Carrey places a mask over The Weeknd’s face via an eerie POV shot. The “103.5 Dawn FM” references the common thread in The Weeknd’s latest album, which also includes spoken-word appearances by Quincy Jones and “Uncut Gems” director Josh Safdie. (The Weeknd had a small role in that film.)

Carrey earlier this week said he is looking to retire soon, unless “angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink” to pursue, especially if the project is “really important for people to see.”

“I might continue down the road [but now] I’m taking a break,” the “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” star said. “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

The Weeknd and Carrey used to be neighbors, with The Weeknd revealing to GQ in September 2021 that Carrey surprised him on his 30th birthday. “He lived literally like two buildings down from me,” The Weeknd recalled. “He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, ‘Where do you live? What floors do you live on?’ And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other. That was like the beginning of my 30s. It was just like, ‘What is going on?.'”

See The Weeknd reckon with growing older in “Out of Time,” below.

