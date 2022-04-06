‘The Wilds’ Season 2 Trailer: Boys Become Monsters, Not Men in Social Experiment Sequel

Finally, the all-male "control group" is uncovered in the Prime Video follow-up, premiering May 6.

“Once upon a time, two plane crashes were staged. All of the victims were dosed and stranded on two islands.”

So begins “The Wilds” Season 2 trailer, confirming the cliffhanger ending of the first Prime Video season, which premiered in December 2020.

The gendered social experiment “The Rise of Eve” led to the discovery of the all-male “control group,” which eerily mirrors the girls’ group, consisting of Sarah Pidgeon, Helena Howard, Mia Healey, Erana James, Sophia Taylor Ali, Shannon Berry, Reign Edwards, and Jenna Clause.

“Brothers and Sisters” alum Rachel Griffiths stars as the mastermind scientist behind the boundary-pushing experiment to create a utopia.

“The Wilds” is created by Sarah Streicher, and Season 2 premieres May 6 on Prime Video. The first trailer for the second season shows that the boys’ group, dubbed “The Fall of Adam,” is now at the center of the “Lord of the Flies”-esque series.

“We all wanted to be things, we all wanted to be men,” new cast member Zack Calderon says in the trailer. “But the truth is, some of us were becoming monsters.”

The male test subjects are played by Calderon, Nicholas Coombe, Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Miles Guiterrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan.

Like Season 1, the core group of eight teens hail from all different backgrounds with a common thread between them. While Season 2 plot points are being kept under wraps, it’s clear the scientific mystery goes even deeper than viewers first thought.

IndieWire critic Ann Donahue called “The Wilds” a “leap forward for Amazon’s programming” and a “rare” series for the TV landscape as a whole.

Showrunner Streicher previously told IndieWire that eliminating the presence of men in the first season allowed the show to “really meditate exclusively on issues and emotions that women experience with a lot of specificity.”

Streicher added, “We are exploring each individual woman’s emotional experience through her lens and her subjectivity. That gives us a great opportunity to really just concentrate on how women grapple with issues that come at them in adolescence in a very focused way. And that feels important. That felt like a calling.”

“The Wilds” Season 2 premieres May 6 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.

