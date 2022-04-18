‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Returns as the Nordic God in Taika Waititi’s Marvel Epic

Christian Bale and Russell Crowe join Hemsworth in the latest "Thor" film, which also marks Natalie Portman's return to the MCU.

Thor, son of Odin, is back for his fourth film, which no doubt expands the MCU once again with the help of a few crossover characters.

Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular Nordic god in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” directed by Taika Waititi and also starring Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The first trailer for the film has landed. Watch below.

Jamie Alexander also returns to play Lady Sif, and several “Guardians of the Galaxy” stars including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan will appear in the film, in theaters on July 8. Natalie Portman additionally revealed that “Love and Thunder” might finally tackle her character Jane’s cancer arc from the comics, before she also received superhero powers to become Mighty Thor.

Director Waititi (who won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2020 for his film “Jojo Rabbit”) said that he became enthralled with the Mighty Thor character, a female version of Thor, while reading Jason Aaron’s storyline during the production of “Thor: Ragnarok.”

The movie is written by Waititi with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Marvel fans will also be treated to a few fresh MCU faces, with the new villain Gorr the God Butcher played by Christian Bale, who marks his return to comic book films after Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy. This will be Bale’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Russel Crowe also joins the film as god Zeus. However, Tom Hiddleston is reportedly not returning as Loki after being killed in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Director Waititi shared with Empire Magazine that “Thor: Love and Thunder” is the “craziest thing I’ve ever done,” adding, “I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it.”

The film completed production in May 2021 but had to delay its release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will now be in theaters after “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and it’s unclear in which timeline the events of “Love and Thunder” will occur.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres in theaters on July 8 as part of Phase Four of the MCU rollout.

