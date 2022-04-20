Tonys Issue ‘No Violence Policy’ After Will Smith Oscars Incident: You ‘Will Be Removed Immediately’

The Tony Awards take place June 12, and attendees will be removed following any violent outbursts.

The Tony Awards are not looking to follow the 2022 Oscars in terms of viral controversies.

A letter to potential ticket buyers, sent by Tony Award Productions, included a new warning in its FAQ section, writing, “The Tony Awards has a strict no violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately.”

The “no violence policy” was issued among other rules of attendance including black tie attire, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and non-transferable tickets. Yet the 2022 update comes on the heels of Academy Award Best Actor winner Will Smith attacking presenter Chris Rock during the live ceremony March 27.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences later banned Smith from attending Oscars-related events for the next decade. Smith previously resigned from the Academy.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” an official Academy statement read. “During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Now, Tony Award Productions is making sure it’s prepared for any and all outcomes. Policy violators will officially be removed from the ceremony following a violent incident. The 2022 Tony Awards will be presented on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall, airing live on CBS and Paramount+.

Musicals like “Six” and Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster–led “The Music Man” are Tony frontrunners, as well as Billy Crystal’s “Mr. Saturday Night.” “Booksmart” breakout Beanie Feldstein also wowed opposite Jane Lynch in “Funny Girl,” and Myles Frost’s take on Michael Jackson for “MJ” has found critical acclaim. “The Girl From North Country” also gives a fresh platform for Bob Dylan ballads and Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” is making headlines for its gender-flipped production.

