Tribeca Lineup 2022: World Premieres and Fest Faves Set for This Year’s Edition

This year's festival features a majority of films directed by female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival today announced its lineup of feature and short narrative, documentary, and animated films. This year’s festival runs June 8–19 and will open, as previously announced, with the Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime.”

The features program spans 10 categories and showcases 110 feature films and 16 online premieres from 151 filmmakers across 40 countries. The lineup includes 88 world premieres, two international premieres, seven North American premieres, two U.S. premieres, and 11 New York premieres. There are 32 directors returning to Tribeca with their latest projects, and 50 first-time directors. More than 64 percent (81) of the feature films are directed by female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers: 46 percent (58) female directors, 34percent (43) BIPOC directors, and 8 percent (10) LGBTQ+ directors.

World premieres include “Corner Office,” starring Jon Hamm and Danny Pudi, and “Somewhere in Queens,” directed by Ray Romano and co-starring Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Jennifer Esposito. Additional films include “American Dreamer,” with Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon, and Danny Glover; “The Cave of Adullam,” produced by Laurence Fishburne; “Beauty,” written by Lena Waithe; “Jerry & Marge Go Large” by David Frankel and starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, and Rainn Wilson; “Aisha” with Letitia Wright; “Alone Together,” directed, written, and starring Katie Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess, Zosia Mamet, and Melissa Leo; “My Name Is Andrea” with Ashley Judd; “Space Oddity,” directed by Kyra Sedgwick; Acidman with Thomas Haden Church and Dianna Agron; and “The Integrity of Joseph Chambers” with Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; among many others.

Making their Tribeca premieres after acclaim on the festival circuit are “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “The Forgiven,” “Official Competition,” and “Good luck to You, Leo Grande,” among others.

This year, Tribeca also presents a series of live conversations and performances. Grammy Award–winning rapper Lil Baby will perform following the world premiere of “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby”; Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) will make a special appearance after “Taurus”; and “Of Monsters and Men” will perform after TÍU. Tribeca will also host members of the WNBA’s New York Liberty squad following the premiere of “Unfinished Business”; LeVar Burton will speak on the importance of children’s literacy after “Butterfly in the Sky”; and tennis legend John McEnroe will sit down for a discussion after the world premiere of “McEnroe.”

The festival closes June 18 with the world premiere of the documentary “Loudmouth,” written and directed by Josh Alexander. The Reverend Al Sharpton, who has been at the center of the national conversation around race since the late 1980s, and who is the blazing subject of the film, will participate in a conversation following the screening.

Other documentaries include the world premieres of “After Selma,” directed by Sam Pollard, and Geeta Gandbhir; “All Man: The International Male Story” narrated by Matt Bomer; “Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex,” a musical documentary celebrating the life and work of glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan featuring U2, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Hal Willner, and David Bowie; “Body Parts” featuring Jane Fonda and Rose McGowan; “It Ain’t Over,” about the life and times of Yankee legend Yogi Berra, with Joe Torre, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, Bob Costas, Vin Scully, and Billy Crystal; “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks”; “Rudy! A Documusical” about Rudy Giuliani; “Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb,” directed by Lizzie Gottlieb with Pulitzer Prize–winning author Robert Caro, Robert Gottlieb, Ethan Hawke, Conan O’Brien, David Remnick, Bill Clinton, and Majora Carter; “The Wild One” narrated by Willem Dafoe; and “The YouTube Effect,” directed and written by Alex Winter.

This year’s shorts program, in partnership with Meta, includes 43 shorts in competition, 10 music videos, 9 Tribeca Online Premieres, and 18 special screening shorts from 25 countries worldwide.

Additionally, the Tribeca at Home platform will allow U.S. audiences to enjoy an array of narrative, documentary, and short films, online June 9–26.

See the full lineup at the festival’s website here.

