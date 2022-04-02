‘Undone’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Deeper Mysteries in Amazon’s Animated Hit

The new season premieres on April 29.

When “Undone” premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019, it was like nothing else on television, combining rotoscope animation with bold nonlinear storytelling and some stunning acting performances. The complex animation style has led to a long delay between seasons, but later this month, fans will be treated to a new season. Today, Amazon gave fans at WonderCon their first look at Season 2, dropping a trailer for the eight new episodes that are scheduled to stream on April 29.

“Undone” was created by Kate Purdy and “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, and stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, and Bob Odenkirk. Season 1 told the story of a woman who experiences a car crash that dramatically alters her relationship with time. She continues to relive the car crash in a myriad of ways, but also begins to reconnect with her dead father.

The show was notable for its use of rotoscoping, in which scenes are filmed live before being traced over by animators, creating a unique hybrid between animation and live action. It was Amazon’s first series to utilize rotoscope animation.

Season 1 of “Undone” debuted to critical acclaim, with IndieWire’s Ben Travers writing that “together, the animation and the writing compliment each other to form a unique new form of television; one that’s easy to get caught up in, even when it stumbles a bit while explaining itself. “Undone” is a fascinating project to examine, but it’s also a very good, very human story, sans the flashy packaging.”

While Season 1 made waves for its experimental storytelling, it appears that Season 2 will get even deeper and weirder. Amazon’s official synopsis for Season 2 reads: “Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her—until she finally convinces her sister Becca to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today. They realize by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better.”

All eight episodes of “Undone” Season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime on April 29. You can watch the new trailer below:

