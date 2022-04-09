Vince Gilligan Plans ‘Really Different’ New Show, but Says ‘There Are Stories Left to Tell’ in ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe

The "Better Call Saul" creator is hard at work on a new series that has nothing to do with the New Mexico meth industry.

When “Breaking Bad” concluded its run on AMC it was widely hailed as one of the greatest shows in television history. It would be a tough act for any writer to top, so creator Vince Gilligan raised plenty of eyebrows when he chose to follow it with a spinoff, “Better Call Saul.”

But despite the pressure that came with such a high profile project, Gilligan and “Better Call Saul” co-creator Peter Gould quickly proved naysayers wrong. Over five seasons the show has developed into something uniquely its own, with many fans and critics believing that it may have even surpassed “Breaking Bad.”

But the end of the road is near. This month “Better Call Saul” Season 6 will begin airing on AMC, marking the end of a long journey for Gilligan and Gould. While Gilligan previously revisited the “Breaking Bad” world in the Netflix film “El Camino,” don’t expect more of those stories anytime soon.

Speaking to Deadline at the Season 6 premiere this week, Gilligan revealed that he is working on a new original show that is “something really different” from his previous projects. He revealed that he has been working on the secret project for several months, but said “I haven’t told my wife about it.”

While both Gilligan and Gould made it clear that they are eager to take a break from “Better Call Saul” and work on different projects, they did not completely shut the door on future spinoffs. When asked about making more shows or movies based on other “Breaking Bad” or “Better Call Saul” characters the two men played coy.

”I love these characters, I love this world,” Gould said. “Maybe someday, but personally I’m going to take a little break from that world and try something else, just to prove that I can.”

“I think that’s my answer too,” Gilligan said. “There are stories left to tell, but it’s not proving something to the world, it’s about proving something to yourself. That thing I’m working on, hopefully someone will want to buy it, someone will want to make it.”

The final season of “Better Call Saul” premieres Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

