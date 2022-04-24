Wachowski Sisters Auctioning Off Movie Memorabilia Collection for Trans Youth Charity

The auction, which includes items from "The Matrix" and "Cloud Atlas," will benefit Ariana Grande's Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund.

Movie memorabilia collectors are having quite the weekend. Hot off the news that Judy Garland’s original “Wizard of Oz” dress was found in a shoebox and is set to be auctioned off next month, Lana and Lilly Wachowski have announced plans to auction off a sizable portion of their personal archives to raise money for at-risk trans children.

Lana Wachowski came out as a trans woman in 2012, and her sister Lilly did the same in 2016. Since then, they have been outspoken advocates for LGBT rights in Hollywood and beyond, particularly focusing on the unique problems faced by trans people. Now, the filmmakers are opening up their personal collections to help raise money for the cause.

On Saturday, Lilly Wachowski tweeted “hi youse! So me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve been collecting over the years!! No Ark of the Covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts!”

The major artifacts up for auction consist of memorabilia from the Wachowski Sisters’ 25 year filmmaking career. Dubbed “Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection,” the online auction contains props, concept art, and collectible merchandise from films and television shows including “Cloud Atlas,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “Sense8,” and “The Matrix” franchise. The Wachowskis are also selling some of their personal collectibles from films they did not make, including vintage “The Evil Dead” and “Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!” posters.

Notable items include an original lightning rifle from “The Matrix,” a Neo-Seoul Police Speeder from “Cloud Atlas,” and the MTV Movie Awards for Best Director that the Wachowski Sisters received for “The Matrix,” as well as a set of original production blueprints from the film.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, which distributes money to a variety of state-specific charities aimed at helping trans children in states where they lack substantial legislative protection. The initiative was founded by Ariana Grande earlier this year, and has already raised close to $800,000 for charity. Beneficiaries include the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Equality Florida, and the Zebra Coalition.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.