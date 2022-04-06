Academy Moves Up Board Meeting to Address Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

The Board of Governors will now meet April 8 to discuss disciplinary action against Smith following his Oscars outburst.

The Academy Board of Governors are set to meet April 8 at 9 a.m. PST to discuss the consequences for Will Smith following his attack on 2022 Oscars presenter Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

The Academy was originally scheduled to meet via Zoom on April 18. Smith officially resigned from the Academy April 1 after winning Best Actor, adding that he is prepared to “fully accept any and all consequences” for his behavior.

The Academy approved Smith’s resignation, writing, “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

Now, on April 6, Academy president David Rubin issued a letter to board members (via Variety) announcing the rescheduled meeting to “address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast.”

The letter continues that due to Smith’s resignation, “suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility” and the “legally prescribed timetable no longer applies.” Per Rubin, the altercation needs to be “handled in a timely fashion.”

The date change for the meeting is cited to be in accordance with California law and the Academy’s Standards of Conduct.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Fellow Governors,

I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 am PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27.

The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership. We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.

Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies.

It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.

Thank you for arranging to assemble on Friday morning at 9:00 am PT. Zoom details will follow soon.

David

