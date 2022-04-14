‘Ziwe’ Season 2 Trailer: Chet Hanks, DeuxMoi, Emily Ratajkowski, and Ilana Glazer Confess to the Apology Cam

Charlamagne Tha God, Hannibal Buress, and more stars sit in the hot seat for the late night variety series, returning April 29.

Empowerment TV is back, Ziwe style.

The eponymous late night variety series, hosted by comedy writer and influencer Ziwe, returns April 29 on Showtime streaming and on demand before debuting on air May 1.

With guests like Ilana Glazer calling Ziwe’s interview style “uncomfortable” and controversial son of Tom Hanks, Chet Hanks, doubling down on his behavior, Ziwe’s apology cam will no doubt get a lot of use this season.

Season 2 will feature all-new interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, and sketches. Showtime on demand and streaming subscribers will continue to get first looks at episodes every Friday before they officially premiere on Showtime Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

“Ziwe” is produced by A24 for Showtime, with Ziwe serving as an executive producer along with Jamund Washington, Jo Firestone, and Hunter Speese.

Ziwe landed her Showtime series in April 2021 after hosting a viral Instagram Live series questioning cultural figures on race. The showrunner, writer, and star of “Ziwe” previously wrote for “Desus & Mero,” “Our Cartoon President,” and “Dickinson.” She has also voiced Kamala Harris and other roles for “Our Cartoon President,” as well as Tooning Out the News, and appears in her own “Pop Show,” which she created and performs at Brooklyn’s Union Hall with original songs off her album “Generation Ziwe.”

Related 'The First Lady' Review: Michelle Pfeiffer Is MVP of Showtime's Clunky Presidential Anthology

The 'Billions' Season 6 Finale Is About Power as a Dangerous Game Related The Best Shows to Watch on Discovery+

Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

Season 2 will release in two installments for 2022, with the first including six weekly episodes before returning for a second installment of new episodes later this year. Guests include Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally, and Deux Moi, along with special appearances by Jane Krakowski and Luann de Lesseps.

“30 Rock” alum Krakowski returns after appearing on Season 1; the inaugural season also included guests Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Cristin Milioti, Jeremy O. Harris, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, and “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Eboni K. Williams.

Since “Ziwe” premiered on Showtime, the host played a “much crueler” fictionalized version of herself on HBO’s “Succession.” For her own real-life series, Ziwe told a 2021 TCA preview panel that she prefers to lean into unscripted moments.

“We lead with improvisation here, just because those are my roots as a comedian,” Ziwe said. “So it really will feel loose and fun and fresh because we’re making it up as we go along.”

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.