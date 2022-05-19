Emmys Predictions: Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Best Variety Talk Show category has been dominated by "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," but 2022 may bring in some newcomers.

Last Year’s Winner: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: It is one thing to point out how “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” has won this category every year since 2016, but to further belabor the point of just how much “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” looms large over the category, that show or a show hosted by an alumni of that show has won Outstanding Variety Talk Series/Outstanding Variety Series every year since 2003. Even if John Oliver were to not win, there are still three other contenders here that could keep that monumental streak going.

Notable Ineligible Series: “Ziwe” (submitted as a Variety Sketch Series)

It is very easy to throw one’s hands up in the air, and say “Who cares? John Oliver is going to win again anyways,” but there really still is a hope that the Emmys begins to reflect how the late night landscape has changed. Not only do shows like “Desus & Mero,” “The Amber Ruffin Show,” and “Watch What Happens Live” represent progress on the front of having more hosts from marginalized backgrounds, they genuinely have brought in new ways of producing a late night talk show. Sure, all the Jimmys do a good job as well, and past nominees Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah are also representative of the progress within the space, but this Variety category could really use more variety when it comes to what shows get nominated.

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

“Conan” (TBS)

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Friday Night Vibes” (TBS)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Nightly Pop” (E!)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live” (Bravo)

