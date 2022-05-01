Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ Musical Announces 2022 Broadway Bow

Crowe has been adapting his beloved film into a stage show since 2018.

Two of the most popular trends on Broadway in recent years are musicals based on iconic films and “jukebox musicals” that feature the songs of popular American artists. So it was almost inevitable that “Almost Famous,” a beloved film that takes place in the music industry, would eventually be turned into a musical. Cameron Crowe has been working on a stage adaptation of his film for years, and the production announced this week that it will be opening on Broadway later in 2022.

Released in the fall of 2000, “Almost Famous” was inspired by Cameron Crowe’s experiences as a teenage music journalist for Rolling Stone. Billy Crudup stars as a 15-year-old boy who is hired by the magazine and sent on assignment to follow the fictional 1970s rock band Stillwater (though some real 70s music icons make appearances). While on tour, he falls in love with groupie Penny Lane (Kate Hudson), who teaches him the ways of the road.

The film won Cameron Crowe an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, while Kate Hudson and Frances McDormand both picked up acting nominations. Joe Hutshing and Saar Klein were also nominated for Best Film Editing for their work on the movie.

Crowe began developing “Almost Famous” into a stage musical in 2018, with his sights always set on Broadway. He wrote the book for the show himself, with “Next to Normal” composer Tom Kitt contributing original music. The two men collaborated on the lyrics. The first production of the show took place at The Old Globe in San Diego in 2019. It was directed by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin, and earned largely positive reviews for its upbeat take on the source material.

Since then, there has been little news about the musical, leading some to wonder if the project was dead. But this week, the show updated its website and official Twitter bio to read “It’s all happening…Broadway 2022.”

Beyond the fact that the show will hit the Great White Way this year, no other details have been announced. The production will likely debut on Broadway this fall or winter, with the hopes of positioning itself for a Tony campaign next spring.

