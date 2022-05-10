Amanda Seyfried ‘Felt Really Grossed Out’ After Male Fan Reaction to Iconic ‘Mean Girls’ Weather Report Scene

"I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

There’s a 30 percent chance it’s already raining — and a 100 percent chance that Amanda Seyfried has a different take on her infamous “Mean Girls” scene.

Over 18 years later, Seyfried is still recognized for high school comedy “Mean Girls” and her ditsy character Karen Smith, who, by the end of the film, gives on-air weather reports while grabbing her breasts. Of course, male fans couldn’t help but quote the final scene whenever they saw Seyfried after the movie was released in 2004.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” Seyfried told Marie Claire in a cover story. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

Seyfried, who most recently transformed into Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes for Hulu’s “The Dropout,” has been working in Hollywood since she was 14. The Oscar nominee got her start with soap operas “As the World Turns” and “All My Children” before making her big screen debut with “Mean Girls.” She went on to star in “Veronica Mars” the same year, followed by “Mamma Mia!” and “Jennifer’s Body” soon thereafter.

“I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck,” Seyfried said. “It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers.” Fellow former teen stars Millie Bobby Brown and Maisie Williams have since addressed their respective upbringings in the spotlight. “Stranger Things” breakout Brown similarly called out the “gross” fan reaction to turning 18. “It’s a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized,” Brown said during the “Guilty Feminist” podcast earlier this year. “Any 18 year old is dealing with navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships and being liked and trying to fit in.” Brown continued, “It’s all a lot, and you’re trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that, obviously, I’m doing that in the public eye, so it can be really overwhelming.”

