‘Angelyne’ Review: Emmy Rossum Dominates in Colorful, Bombastic Look at an L.A. Icon

If you live in the Los Angeles area it’s a right of passage to see the bright pink convertible driven by Angelyne. Who is Angelyne? She’s a figure who defines description, mostly regarded as famous for being famous. In the 1980s her billboards graced numerous locations throughout Los Angeles. She was a curiosity, a cult figure. In 2017, The Hollywood Reporter claimed to have found out about her life, though Angelyne herself disputes the story (not anything specific, just its existence).

With so much still unknown about who Angelyne is, and non-L.A. citizens being hard-pressed to know who she is, star Emmy Rossum and creator Nancy Oliver have their work cut out for them. “Angelyne” is a hot pink, rapid-fire series focused on the nature of identity and the way our memory informs who we are. With a fun, unique structure, and Rossum game to slather herself in prosthetics and body-hugging costumes, “Angelyne” ends up as a highly entertaining, and heartfelt, look at a Los Angeles icon.

From the first moments of its pilot, expertly directed by “Ingrid Goes West” helmer Matt Spicer, “Angelyne” is a story told through the perceptions of those who lived it. The series lives within a landscape where memories change, especially over the ensuing decades, and no one’s memory is more accurate than Rossum’s Angelyne. Told in a pseudo-documentary style, Angelyne and various people who have entered and exited her life talk about her. The script’s humor derives from these stories, with Angelyne giving her version of events, which is always said to be definitive. “Cory?” she says, in talking about the young man who let her join his band in the 1980s. “Well, he’s dead.” Cut to poor Cory, alive and well, declaring himself not dead at all.

To those cast aside by Angelyne, she is the living embodiment of the devil. Angelyne’s first manager, and the man famous for setting up her billboards, played by Martin Freeman, naively starts to ignore his wife and daughter to be in the Angelyne business. As his daughter says, she might have exaggerated her hatred for Angelyne over the years, but for those hurt by her that pain feels akin to wanting to smash over a breakfast table as the episode shows.

But in Angelyne’s world it’s easy to see where if she doesn’t like you, you might as well be dead. The story jumps back to various points in the L.A. icon’s life, starting with the aforementioned meeting with Cory. For Cory, this was a cosmic meeting of two souls destined to be together forever; for Angelyne, it was an opportunity to break into showbiz. The truth, no doubt, is somewhere in between but the way Rossum plays Angelyne always keeps the audience on her side. Whether she’s keeping a car Cory has given her, and broken his heart, or standing up to Hugh Hefner and saying she won’t pose nude, Angelyne is blazing a trail on her own terms.

It’s also easy to catch glimpses of why she is both tough-as-nails and afraid to be vulnerable. As she tells Cory, she dreams of being like Barbie because “she doesn’t cry or feel pain.” As the series goes on, people from Angelyne’s past show up and it’s unclear exactly what but something has happened to this woman to make her hesitant to remember things as they are. Worshipping at the literal altar of Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield, the series reiterates that Angelyne wanted to be iconic like them, but not suffer the pain and trauma they endured.

Rossum nimbly moves between the vulnerability, arrogance, and comedy found within Angelyne and truly loses herself in the performance. It’s helped by the astounding makeup and costume work but, more importantly, Rossum seems to understand that Angelyne feels like she’s on a different plane (one that Angelyne would no doubt approve of). The rest of the cast is solid, but they’re all moons that orbit around the planet Angelyne. Rossum makes herself come off like a physically intimidating presence but one also able to showcase Angelyne’s penchant for teasing.

The biggest challenge for a series like “Angelyne” is that within all the fun and candy-coated insanity is that it episodes do often feel like vignettes as opposed to a bigger arc. Where the series is going is showing Angelyne’s rise (at least within the first three episodes shown to press) but can there be a downside when Angelyne only sees positivity in every situation? And with only five episodes in which to do it the series’ sense of fun might leave the audience saying, “We had a great time, but now what?”

Regardless, if you’re a fan of flashy hilarity than “Angelyne” is for you. The series captures a camp quality and Rossum is utterly captivating. She finds the nuance in a character whose an icon, even if it’s just in her own mind.

Grade: B

“Angelyne” is available to watch on Peacock.

