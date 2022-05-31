Simu Liu Is Now Hairless Thanks to ‘Barbie’: Waxing Was ‘One of the Most Painful Experiences of My Life’

Liu is rumored to be playing a (completely smooth) Ken doll in the Greta Gerwig film.

Simu Liu is totally waxed for his next role.

The “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Marvel star bared it all for “Barbie,” writer/director Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film based on the iconic Mattel doll franchise. While Margot Robbie is playing the titular doll come to life, Liu is rumored to be playing an alternate Ken alongside lead star Ryan Gosling. And that totally smooth Ken means Liu had to be hairless.

“Waxing has been an education, to say the least,” Liu told The Independent. “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Dare we wonder if Gosling underwent the same cosmetic feat for the role?

While the plot of “Barbie” has been kept under wraps ahead of its July 21, 2023 release date, Liu has been reveling in the mystery of it all.

“Honestly, the discourse online is giving me life,” Liu continued. “With every casting announcement or bit of news, they’re like: ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect – the less you know about it the better.”

Liu did let it slip that he will be showing off his dance moves for the comedy film.

“Greta was talking about how much she loved watching men dance because it’s such an expression of artistry you’re not used to seeing from typical men,” Liu previously said. “She audibly guffawed, she giggle-screamed — and then I got the part.”

Liu confirmed that “Barbie” is not a musical, but that the film is “wild” and “incredibly unique.”

“I wish I could just show you what we do day to day because it’s crazy,” he added.

Even Liu’s agent was convinced that Gerwig’s “Barbie” script was one of the best he’s ever read.

“He literally said this verbatim,” Liu recalled. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it.'”

“Barbie” stars Robbie as a doll who escapes her fantasy world only to find herself overwhelmed with reality. Ryan Gosling plays the main Ken, and Will Ferrell is the CEO of a toy company rumored to be modeled off of Barbie manufacturer Mattel, who also produces the film.

Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, and “Sex Education” breakouts Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Connor Swindells also round out the ensemble cast.

