Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of Unhinged, Unseen ‘Inside’ Footage — Watch

Comedian Bo Burnham became the voice of the pandemic we didn’t know we needed when he dropped his surprise musical special “Inside” on Netflix a year ago. The one-man special, which originally premiered on the platform on May 30, explored Burnham’s deteriorating mental state during lockdown through self-deprecating song and dance that lampooned the internet and millennial culture and addressed the extremely contemporary issues like climate change and social justice. For a special Memorial Day weekend surprise, Burnham dropped 63 minutes of unseen “Inside” footage on YouTube. You can watch “The Inside Outtakes” in 4K here.

“A year ago today, I released a special called ‘Inside,'” Burnham wrote on Twitter late Monday night. “I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using. It will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it.”

“Inside” also doubled as a response to Burnham’s own rising fame as a stand-up comedian, as during his 2016 “Make Happy” tour, the writer, actor, and creator began to experience panic attacks onstage. “Inside” served as an opportunity to look inward, and so he put together the entirety of the original 87-minute special inside his Los Angeles apartment, alone.

The special went on to win Burnham three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Music Direction. He also won a Grammy this year for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “All Eyes on Me.”

In Eric Kohn’s original A- review for IndieWire, he wrote that the special “sometimes adopts the listless quality of the quarantine routine at its center. However, whether or not you embrace the weird tonal shifts and abrupt transitions between vignettes, the experience is a constant audiovisual thrill. From shifting aspect ratios to split screens, gorgeous experiments with light and shadows and an array of musical effects, Burnham has built an intricate tapestry of cinematic devices to deepen the psychological intrigue in play. But in the midst of the chaotic display, complex ideas burst into the frame from unexpected directions”

Head over to YouTube to watch “The Inside Outtakes” in full.

