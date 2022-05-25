Jonathan Bailey Accidentally Wore His ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 ‘Modesty Thong’ to a Pub: ‘I Was So Traumatized’

Bailey also compared filming the iconic steamy Season 2 bathtub scene to a not-so-sexy "water birth."

Jonathan Bailey is scarred from filming “Bridgerton” nude scenes — well, chafed, to be exact.

The star who led Season 2 as swoon-worthy Anthony Bridgerton revealed that the behind-the-scenes experience of being an onscreen heartthrob isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. Bailey revealed he was even a “bit embarrassed” by the steamy bathtub scene, during which he broods over love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), that has now become a viral still from the series.

“There was actually a camera in the water between my legs looking back at me,” Bailey told the Los Angeles Times of filming the scenes. “So it was almost like a water birth. And I remember afterwards, I was so appalled at myself over the day that we had experienced and so confused, because you can’t really explain it to anyone.”

Bailey continued, “It was just when the rules changed and you could go meet people outside, so I went to a pub that night and had a pint with my mates. When I got up to get the second round, I was like, ‘I’m chafing a bit.’ And I realized I still had my modesty thong on, because I was so traumatized and I ran so quickly from set that I hadn’t even taken off my little pouch. I still have it to this day.”

Bailey previously dished on working with an intimacy coordinator, joking that “it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball” when staging love scenes. “If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically.”

“It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward,” the “Bridgerton” breakout said earlier this year.

Bailey, who is openly gay, spoke out about being advised to hide his personal sexuality to gain more roles as heterosexual leading men.

“I reached a point where I thought, ‘Fuck this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part,'” Bailey said in a GQ interview. “You put your life experiences into [the work]. What’s most interesting is not necessarily having to talk about what that is, and keeping a sense of privacy.”

