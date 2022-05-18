‘Bros’ Trailer: Billy Eichner’s Meta Rom-Com Is a First with Its Entirely Queer Cast

Eichner co-writes and stars in the movie within a movie about a podcast host tasked with penning a romance film.

Billy Eichner is creating his own meta cinematic universe thanks to Universal Pictures’ “Bros.”

The queer rom-com is comprised of an entirely LGTBQ+ cast, and centers on Eichner playing a podcast host who is tasked with writing a romance film that appeals to straight audiences. In real life, Eichner penned the script for “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” with director Nicholas Stoller, who also helms “Bros.” The film premieres in theaters September 30.

The trailer shows Eichner’s character arguing that gay and straight relationships really don’t have much in common, calling the monolithic myth “bullshit.” Meanwhile, he falls for Luke Macfarlane, who leads a star-studded ensemble cast including Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guy Branum, Guillermo Diaz, Amanda Bearse, and Ts Madison.

Eichner previously called “Bros” the “first gay rom-com ever released by a major studio” and it’s the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in every role — even the straight roles.

“I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios,” Eichner wrote in a letter to members of the media. “From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized. And while it’s insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it’s still incredibly exciting to me — and a real sign of progress — that the same studio making movies like ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘The Fast and the Furious’ is also releasing this R-rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films.”

The comedian also opened up about the concept of openly-queer actors playing straight roles during Universal’s presentation at 2022 CinemaCon.

“You don’t believe a gay man can play straight but you suspend disbelief for Chewbacca,” Eichner joked. The star added that it “didn’t make sense” for lead characters to be played by straight actors, citing that “Bros” will be the gay equivalent of “When Harry Met Sally” or other classic rom-coms.

As Eichner sums up in the trailer, “I don’t want any Hollywood bullshit, no scenes where two gay guys are about to hook up and all of a sudden the camera conveniently pulls away.”

“Bros” debuts in theaters September 20.

Check out the NSFW trailer below.

