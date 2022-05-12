Broadcast Bloodbath: Cable Networks Cancel ‘Mr. Mayor,’ ‘Kenan,’ ‘Naomi,’ and More Fan Favorites

The CW, CBS, and NBC announced a slew of cancellations, tightening the scope of what gets broadcast airtime.

Beware of broadcast: Select cable networks may have just gutted your favorite show.

In a swarm of cancellation and renewal announcements following network Upfronts, NBC, The CW, and CBS gave the ax to 13 series.

The CW canceled Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s superhero series “Naomi” after one season, just two days after the finale aired. According to Deadline, “Naomi” may find solace on another network after struggling to score an audience. Fellow CW DC series “Batwoman” and “Legends of Tomorrow” were also not renewed in recent weeks.

On Thursday, The CW additionally finished off “Roswell, New Mexico” and pronounced reboot series “Charmed,” “The 4400,” “Dynasty,” and “In the Dark” dead. The fourth and final seasons of “Roswell” and “In the Dark” will premiere June 6.

NBC canceled the eating-disorder dramedy series “Hungry,” executive-produced by Demi Lovato, before the pilot even aired. “Modern Family” alum Ariel Winter was slated to play the lead role after Lovato exited as an actor.

The network also let go of “Saturday Night Live” staple Kenan Thompson’s eponymous sitcom “Kenan” after two seasons and killed “Mr. Mayor” starring Ted Danson as a local Los Angeles politician. The series lasted for two seasons.

And despite its robust ad campaign, NBC’s “The Endgame” with Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe entangled in a cat-and-mouse heist action drama is caput after just one season.

CBS announced Chuck Lorre’s “United States of Al” and “B Positive” sitcoms were also finished. Both series put a positive spin on tense subject matter: “United States of Al” centered on a Marine combat veteran (Parker Young) struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio alongside Al, the interpreter who served with his military unit in Afghanistan (Adhir Kalyan). The series pivoted in Season 2 to address the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan after U.S. troops withdrew from the nation.

Meanwhile, “B Positive” recently gave way to the “will they, won’t they” romance brewing between kidney transplantee Drew (Thomas Middleditch) and donor Gina (Annaleigh Ashford). The series ran for two seasons.

Paramount+ announced that revival “Magnum P.I.” is done after Season 4, starring Jay Hernandez in the titular role. Medical drama “Good Sam” with Sophia Bush is also capped off after the first season. Bowling sitcom “How We Roll,” based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, is done after the current season.

While NBC has the thriving Peacock streaming platform and Paramount+ looks towards its IP titles for inspiration, where does that leave the broadcast cable networks? It seems Disney+ continues to have the last laugh while the streaming wars give way to a network battle for airtime.

