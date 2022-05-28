How to Watch the 2022 Cannes Award Ceremony Live Stream

Tune in to see who will take home the coveted Palme d'Or this Saturday.

The last day of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival is finally here, but while all of the festival’s top films have already screened, the action is just getting started.

The festival has been buzzing with awards rumors since the lineup was announced, with attendees and armchair cinephiles trying to guess this year’s Palme d’Or winner. While predicting the behavior of a Cannes jury is often an exercise in futility, that hasn’t stopped anyone from trying. Competition is stiff this year, with legendary filmmakers competing against Cannes regulars and bold new voices for the festival’s top prizes.

“Crimes of the Future,” David Cronenberg’s return to Cannes after an eight-year hiatus from filmmaking (and an even longer hiatus from his trademark body horror), was one of the buzziest titles on the lineup, and the film’s strong reviews suggest that the 79-year-old director will be tough to beat. But the film has a formidable opponent in Lukas Dhont’s “Close,” which is drawing serious acclaim and would make the 30-year-old Belgian director one of the youngest Palme d’Or winners ever.

If that’s not enough competition, the likes of Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt, Jerzy Skolimoski, James Gray, and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne also have films vying for the Palme d’Or.

All that is to say that the award ceremony should be nothing short of thrilling. And even if you couldn’t make your way to Cannes for the festival, there are plenty of ways to get in on the action from the comfort of your own home.

The award ceremony will begin Saturday, May 28, at 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time, which translates to 2:30 p.m. ET or 11:30 a.m. PT in the United States. The Cannes Film Festival will be streaming the event live via Brut America’s Facebook page here.

You can also follow along on the festival’s website and YouTube channel, both of which provide updated coverage throughout the ceremony and red carpet lead-up.

The ceremony will be followed immediately by a jury press conference, which will see Vincent Lindon and his jury explain their decision-making process after the Palme d’Or has been handed out. That will be streamed on the same links as the award ceremony, so you can keep watching without switching channels.

