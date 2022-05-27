Cannes Un Certain Regard Winners: ‘The Worst Ones’ and ‘Joyland’ Take Top Prizes

Vicky Krieps and Adam Bessa, meanwhile, took top honors for their performances in "Corsage" and "Harka."

With the Cannes Film Festival wrapping up, the awards portion of the world’s most prestigious film festival is officially underway. While fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see the festival’s main jury award its top prizes, including the Palme d’Or, the winners in the Un Certain Regard category have been announced. Italian actress and director Valeria Golino oversaw the jury for Un Certain Regard, which runs parallel to the Main Competition and awards films with particularly unique styles or points of view. And even by the category’s bold standards, some of this year’s winners were likely surprising to the festival’s attendees.

“The Worst Ones,” Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s French movie about a film crew shooting in a working-class town, took the top prize, while “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq’s Pakistani transgender love story, won the Jury Prize. Alexandru Belc won Best Director for “Metronom,” while Vicky Krieps and Adam Bessa shared the honor for Best Performance for their roles in “Corsage” and “Harka,” respectively. Maha Haj won Best Screenplay for “Mediterranean Fever,” and Lola Quivoron’s “Rodeo” won the Coup de Coeur award. If these winners are any indicator of what to expect from the Main Competition, it should be a very interesting weekend on the Croisette.

IndieWire spoke to “Phantom Thread” and “Bergman Island” favorite Krieps about her performance in the irreverently feminist Austrian royal drama “Corsage.” The actress didn’t have much time to prepare for such a demanding role, from adding Hungarian to her repertoire of languages to learning how to fence. “They were very lucky,” she said, “because for some reason I’m very fast in adapting physically to things. Otherwise one month and a half wouldn’t have been enough. So I had to learn the fencing from scratch, and horseback riding. I knew that, but not sidesaddle. So how do you steer your horse now with one leg? I had a timetable.”

Keep reading for a complete rundown of this year’s Un Certain Regard winners.

Prix Un Certain Regard: “The Worst Ones,” Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret

Jury Prize: “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq

Best Director: Alexandru Belc, “Metronom”

Best Performance: Vicky Krieps, “Corsage” and Adam Bessa, “Harka”

Best Screenplay: Maha Haj, “Mediterranean Fever”

Coup de Coeur Award: “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron

