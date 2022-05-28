2022 Cannes Awards: Full Winners List, from Song Kang Ho to ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Full list: All the winners from the 75th Cannes Film Festival in one place.

Ruben Östlund won his second Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, for “Triangle of Sadness,” a satire of influencer culture and beauty’s ability to open doors that inspired uproarious laughter — and disgust. The Swedish director, who previously won the Palme for art-world sendup “The Square,” urged the audience to let out “a primal scream of happiness” following his acceptance of the award, which officially closed out the nearly two-week long event in Cannes, the 75th edition of the festival.

See the full winners list below.

Among the more eye-catching winners for cinephiles, Claire Denis won her first award from Cannes, with only the second film she’d ever had in Competition: “Stars at Noon” starring Margaret Qualley, who she said during her speech she’d discovered at Cannes when watching Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” three years ago. She shared the Grand Prix with “Close” by Lukas Dhont.

Best Director went to Park Chan-wook for “Decision to Leave,” which had been considered a top contender for the Palme in its own right.

Ties were all the rage at Cannes this year as the jury headed by Vincent Lindon, which also included Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Joachim Trier, and Jeff Nichols, ended up giving the Jury Prize ex aequo as well: to both “Eo” and “Le Otto Montagne.”

Cinephile favorite Song Kang Ho won Best Actor for Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Broker,” while Zar Amir Ebrahimi won Best Actress for “Holy Spider.”

Forest Whitaker received an honorary Palme d’Or to kick off the festivities, and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise was also given an honorary Palme d’Or as part of a festival-spanning celebration of his career. And “The Worst Ones” and “Joyland” were the big winners in the Un Certain Regard competition. But that was the easy part.

When it came to the Main Competition, jurors had their work cut out for them. This year’s competition lineup included new work from legendary filmmakers (David Cronenberg and Denis), Cannes favorites (Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Arnaud Desplechin), and exciting new voices (Dhont). Several past Palme d’Or recipients are competing, with some filmmakers even being two-time winners seeking a third trophy. But anything can happen on the final Saturday of Cannes, and since there can only be one Palme d’Or winner, it’s safe to expect the unexpected.

Cannes awards are notoriously polarizing (the 1999 Palme d’Or was still being re-litigated this week), and Vincent Lindon’s jury will likely have plenty to answer for at their press conference immediately following the ceremony.

Palme d’Or: “Triangle of Sadness” by Ruben Östlund

Grand Prix: “Close” by Lukas Dhont and “Stars at Noon” by Claire Denis

Special Prize for Cannes’ 75th anniversary: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes, “Tori and Lokita”

Jury Prize: “Eo” and “Le Otto Montagne”

Best Actress: Zar Amir Ebrahimi, “Holy Spider”

Best Actor: Song Kang Ho, “Broker”

Best Director: Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”

Best Screenplay: “Boy from Heaven”

Camera d’Or: “War Pony,” directed by Gina Gammell and Riley Keough

Short Film Palme d’Or: “The Water Murmurs”

