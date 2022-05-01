Christina Ricci Weighs in on ‘Yellowjackets’ Fan Theories

The star refused to rule out the possibility that Misty is a serial killer.

In an era where it is increasingly difficult for any one show to command a massive audience, “Yellowjackets” is a bona fide pop culture phenomenon. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s hit Showtime series about a high school girls’ soccer team that is forced to live in the wilderness after surviving a plane crash quickly delighted fans with its mysterious backstory. The show dominated discourse when it premiered last December, and the Season 1 finale was one of the first major television events of 2022.

While Season 1 ended in January, the show’s passionate fans have remained busy. Several popular online communities about the show have formed, where fans work together to develop increasingly elaborate theories that attempt to solve the show’s many mysteries. Sometimes, their work is so impressive that even the show’s stars take interest.

That was the case this week, when Christina Ricci appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star admitted that she has spent some time reading online fan theories about the show, calling them “fascinating.” Fallon then asked her about some of the more provocative theories circulating the Internet, with Ricci offering her unfiltered thoughts.

One fan wondered if Ricci’s character Misty is actually a serial killer, something that Ricci could not completely rule out.

“She casually murders somebody, and she has a bunker ready for kidnap victims. That bunker was ready to go,” Ricci said. “I would say that she has probably done it before, but I don’t know.”

However, Ricci was much less open to the idea that Ella Purnell’s Jackie is still alive.

“I don’t see how that one is possible, to tell you the truth,” Ricci said. “She froze to death. We saw it.”

Ricci was also quick to defend her character when Misty was accused of causing the plane crash in the first place, something the actress doesn’t think is possible.

“I mean we saw her in that episode and she looked very surprised,” she said.

For now, Ricci and the show’s legions of fans will have to wait until next season to have their questions answered. ‘Yellowjackets’ has been renewed by Showtime, but no release date for Season 2 has been announced.

