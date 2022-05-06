‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Teaser: Johnny Lawrence Front-Kicks Through a Surfboard as We Get Premiere Date

Terry Silver must be stopped. Daniel LaRusso and new ally Chozen from "Karate Kid II" have their work cut out for them come September 9.

You officially have four months to pick up that karate gi from the dry cleaner. “Cobra Kai” Season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 9, fans learned Thursday during Night 7 of the 2022 “Netflix Is a Joke” festival. Attendees of “Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass” were also treated to a teaser-trailer; Dave Chappelle really could have used the teens (and the adults, sure) two nights earlier at his own “Netflix Is a Joke” event.

We get no John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the teaser, because, well, he’s in jail. But with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — the guy who put him there — still in town, there is plenty of kicking-based violence.

“The only thing better than a full dojo, is a whole Valley of full dojos,” Silver says via voiceover to separate the Season 4 recap from the new footage. It seems San Fernando, California once again has karate fever, and with no Miyagi-Do to turn to, Cobra Kai is in full expansion mode.

Silver warns Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio, the original “Karate Kid”) that he is “playing with fire.” This time around, however, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) is in town from Okinawa, Japan to remind us all that he “is gasoline.” Yeah, things are about to ignite.

If you were wondering where Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is in all of this, well, the answer is Mexico. He’s down there looking for Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), whom he loves and treats like a son. Along for the ride unwittingly is Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), Johnny’s literal son (whom for most of his life was neither loved nor treated like it). Their trip is no spring break: Lawrence kicks the crap out of some MMA baddies and at least one surfboard.

“There’s only one way to end this,” LaRusso says at the end of the teaser. “We have to cut the head off the snake.” Chozen takes that quite literally and grabs some weapons. You were warned about that whole “gasoline” thing, Daniel-san.

“Cobra Kai” Season 5 also stars Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (as Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (as Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen), and Peyton List (as Tory), with Dallas Dupree Young (as Kenny), Oona O’Brien (as Devon), and Griffin Santopietro (as Anthony).

Here’s the official “Cobra Kai” Season 5 logline: Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The first four seasons of “Cobra Kai” are currently streaming on Netflix. Watch the Season 5 teaser-trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrmx6gc0a8I

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.