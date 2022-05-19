‘Daredevil’ Series in the Works at Disney+: Was That Charlie Cox ‘Spider-Man’ Cameo a Tease?

Will Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onoforio reprise their "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Hawkeye" roles respectively?

After months of fan rumors, a “Daredevil” series is in the works at Disney+.

The fan-beloved critically acclaimed Netflix show was canceled in 2018 after running for three seasons. Charlie Cox portrayed the blind Marvel superhero who is an attorney by day. The Disney-Netflix deal formerly included a clause that prevented any characters from the Netflix Defenders shows from appearing in any non-Netflix projects for two years after cancellation; now, in 2022, it seems that “Daredevil” finally is fair game after the original three seasons landed on the Disney+ streamer earlier this year.

“Cover Affairs” co-creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord reportedly are attached to write and executive produce the upcoming series. IndieWire has reached out to Disney representatives for comment.

And while casting has not yet been announced, Cox reprised his MCU role of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and fellow “Daredevil” alum Vincent D’Onofrio continued playing the Kingpin in Disney+’s “Hawkeye.” The respective stars could continue with the revived “Daredevil” series.

Cox told audiences at the 2022 Middle East Film and Comic-Con (via Games Radar) that a potential fourth season of “Daredevil” would have to be “slightly different” and a “re-imagined” take.

“I don’t think it makes sense to pick up where we left off,” Cox said, then only hypothetically speaking on the potential of another installment. “Do you know what I texted my friends when I found out [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] was all happening? ‘Born again’.”

“Born Again” was the title of a beloved Frank Miller “Daredevil” comic in the 1980s that’s often considered the finest story featuring the character.

Marvel president Kevin Feige also confirmed in December 2021 that Cox is the only actor who would play Daredevil in the MCU.

The revival of “Daredevil” on Disney+ does beg the question of target audiences. The Parents TV Council (PTC) issued a statement in March condemning the decision to incorporate Netflix’s former Marvel series like “Daredevil” onto the platform, claiming the show titles could tarnish the family-friendly Disney+ brand.

“Its foray into TV-MA-rated fare will forever tarnish its family-friendly crown,” a letter penned by PTC members read. There is no word yet whether fellow Netflix Marvels Defenders series like “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “The Defenders,” “The Punisher,” or “The Iron Fist” will be revived for new seasons on Disney+.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.