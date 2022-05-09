DeuxMoi Book ‘Anon Pls’ Lands HBO Max Series Ahead of Novel’s Release

Spotted: DeuxMoi on the small screen!

Well, this is one way to get over the Sunday Scaries! HBO Max has officially greenlit a one-hour drama series based on famed gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi’s upcoming novel, “Anon Pls.”

The pseudonymous DeuxMoi account for all-things celebrity gossip has amassed over 1.5 million followers since its formation in 2020. The fictionalized memoir “Anon Pls” is penned by DeuxMoi with New York Times-bestselling author Jessica Goodman and will be published November 8 by William Morrow, a division of HarperCollins. (An adaptation of Goodman’s debut novel “They Wish They Were Us” is also in development for a series, titled “The Player’s Table,” with Halsey and Sydney Sweeney set to star.)

HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television have secured the rights for “Anon Pls” so the WBTV-based Berlanti Productions could develop the novel into a drama series, as Deadline reported. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will executive produce for Berlanti Productions through the company’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, and DeuxMoi.

“Anon Pls” centers on celeb stylist assistant Cricket Lopez, who revamps her Instagram account on a drunken whim to shine a light on the underbelly of Hollywood. Per the official synopsis, the novel forces Cricket to face facts: She is now famous, although no one knows that she is behind the account. From steering salacious gossip to fact-checking her own personal steamy romance and wild ride to stardom, “Anon Pls” charts the rise of DeuxMoi from DeuxMoi themselves.

While DeuxMoi remains anonymous, the account recently made its TV debut on Showtime’s “Ziwe” talk show.

HBO Max and Berlanti Productions also have an upcoming novel adaptation “The Girls on the Bus” in the works, plus several DC-themed projects for the streamer including a Green Lantern series.

DeuxMoi previously weighed in on HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot, which name-checked the Instagram account multiple times throughout its first season. “The first time somebody sent in a sighting, I wrote in the word “spotted” in direct reference to ‘Gossip Girl,'” DeuxMoi told Cosmopolitan. “But the concept for the account wasn’t taken from the show because it started just with people sharing anecdotes and stories that they had throughout the years with celebrities. It wasn’t things that were happening currently because everything was closed during the pandemic.”

As for the account being the perfect behind-the-scenes juiciness for a series, DeuxMoi added, “Listen, at the end of the day, we’re dealing with gossip. You’re already towing the lines of morality with the subject matter. Even though I’m running a gossip account, I try to still have some values…Some people have such a negative emotional reaction to gossip that they forget to take it for what it is: entertainment.”

