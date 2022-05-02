‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Steam Up Suburbia

Styles stars as Pugh's husband with a secret in the Olivia Wilde-helmed takedown of suburbia as a utopian prison.

Ah, the golden cage of marriage. Florence Pugh and Harry Styles’ steamy suburban perfection is utterly shattered in the first trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde who also stars, will be released in theaters on September 23.

Pugh plays Alice, the wife of Jack (Styles), who starts to question her 1950s utopia. Per an official synopsis, the couple is lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.

“Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company,” the description states. “All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?”

Director Wilde stars as Bunny, Nick Kroll plays Dean, and Chris Pine stars as Frank, who may or may not be in a love triangle with Pugh’s Alice, in the New Line Cinema-Warner Bros. Pictures release.

During CinemaCon, Wilde revealed that 18 studios were trying to land “Don’t Worry Darling” but she opted for Warner Bros and New Line because the studios “made one thing very clear: This would be a movie for movie theaters.”

After making her directorial debut with critically-acclaimed “Booksmart” in 2019, Wilde collaborated again with screenwriter Katie Silberman for “Don’t Worry,” based on an original story by Silberman and Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.

Darren Aronofsky’s longtime director of photography Matthew Libatique serves as cinematographer for the film that already is making waves for its stunning visual elements (cue: Pugh’s character Saran-wrapping herself à la “The Batman” Riddler.)

“It was engineered specifically for the theatrical experience, from the cinematography to the sound design to every tiny detail in between,” Wilde told the CinemaCon audience before exclusive footage was showcased at CinemaCon.

Director Wilde previously told Vogue that the psychological thriller is inspired by Adrian Lyne’s erotic classics “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal.”

“[Those movies are] really sexy, in a grown-up way…I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?’” Wilde said.

