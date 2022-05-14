Elizabeth Olsen Still Hasn’t Met John Krasinski, Despite ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Scene Together

Krasinski's splashy cameo was filmed as part of reshoots that Olsen was not involved in.

One of the most talked about moments in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” comes when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) visit Earth-838 and encounter an alternate version of the Avengers known as the Illuminati. The group is comprised of some recognizable Marvel comics characters not previously seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some very famous names involved.

A particularly splashy casting is John Krasinski playing Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic from the Fantastic Four. Krasinski has long been a popular fan casting for the role, so many online superhero fans felt particularly vindicated by his appearance.

The cameo has been a popular topic during the massive press tour that the film’s stars have embarked on. So when Elizabeth Olsen took Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector test, Krasinski inevitably came up. But not only does she not have strong opinions on her co-star, she has never actually met him.

“No, I’ve never met him,” Olsen said of Krasinski. “I’ve never met him. Never met him! […] I’ve never met that man. I’ve met his wife.”

The test indicated that Olsen was telling the truth, which many fans have found hard to believe given the fact that they share the screen together. But the reality is that the Illuminati were a late addition to the film, and Krasinski filmed his scenes during reshoots that Olsen was not a part of.

The delay was likely a result of the juggling act required to lock down the prominent actors, which also included Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X, for the cameos. In a recent interview with IndieWire’s Kate Erbland, the film’s screenwriter Michael Waldron spoke about the difficult process of selecting the right characters and actors to play them. But he couldn’t be more thrilled with how it turned out.

“I would say they certainly represent the pie-in-the-sky members,” Waldron said. “I don’t even think in my wildest dreams, even in that first draft, where it’s like, do the craziest stuff possible, did I think we’d be able to do what we ended up doing in the movie. I think what we actually pulled off is crazier than what seemed possible.”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is now playing in theaters.

