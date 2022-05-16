×
Austin Butler Deserves an Oscar for ‘Elvis,’ Says Lisa Marie Presley

"If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot," Presley said.

May 16, 2022 9:38 am

"Elvis"

Warner Bros.

Will “Elvis” be the “The King” of musical biopics?

The late Elvis Presley’s real-life daughter Lisa Marie Presley praised Baz Luhrmann’s “absolutely exquisite” ode to the King of Rock ‘n Roll in the Cannes-bound film starring Austin Butler as the singer.

Olivia DeJonge plays Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla, while Tom Hanks frames the film as manager Colonel Tom Parker. Recent Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee plays country legend Jimmie Rodgers, Yola Quartey is Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. transforms into B.B. King.

“Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular,” Lisa Marie Presley tweeted after watching the film, in theaters June 24. “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and finally done accurately and respectfully.”

Presley added, “If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.”

She went on to thank director Luhrmann for the “pure love, care, and respect” for Elvis as captured in the “beautiful film.”

“It is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever,” Lisa Marie added. “Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care. Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.”

And Elvis’ grandchildren Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood were similarly “visibly overwhelmed” after seeing “Elvis,” according to Lisa Marie Presley.

“[They were] so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” she concluded.

“Zola” star Keough also makes her directorial debut with the Cannes film “War Dogs,” premiering in the Un Certain Regard program.

“Elvis” director Luhrmann called the Presley legacy Shakespearian, with Elvis as “the original superhero” for the 20th century.

“While respecting and loving the fans, I’m opening Elvis’ journey out to a new audience that knows only the guy in the jumpsuit and doesn’t understand that he was a rebel,” Luhrmann recently said. “He was the first real pop-cultural youth rebel on a mass level.”

The “Moulin Rouge!” director added, “The ‘Apocalypse Now’ of musicals is what I’ve joked about calling the movie — and that’s the ’70s period. It’s so sprawling and it’s beautiful, but it’s powerful. It’s a three-act pop-cultural opera.”

