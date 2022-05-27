Amazon Set to Buy Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ with Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike — Report

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment produces Oscar winner Fennell's upcoming drama about English aristocrats.

Amazon is set to acquire Oscar winner Emerald Fennell’s top-secret “Saltburn” out of the ongoing 2022 Cannes market.

Deadline first reported the acquisition of “Saltburn” will be part of Amazon’s world rights deal with MRC. Principal photography is set to begin this summer in the U.K. The streamer also picked up Lynne Ramsay’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood revenge thriller “Stone Mattress,” starring Sandra Oh and Julianne Moore, out of Cannes.

Amazon representatives declined to comment when contacted by IndieWire.

Fennell won the Best Original Screenplay Academy Award for “Promising Young Woman” and reunites with LuckyChap Entertainment producer Margot Robbie for the upcoming family drama “Saltburn.” While the film’s plot has been kept under wraps, the official description hints that it’s a “story of obsession” involving an aristocratic English family.

Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike, Jacob Elordi, and Barry Keoghan star in the film, with Fennell writing, directing, and also producing. LuckyChap Entertainment’s Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley additionally produce alongside Robbie.

“Saltburn” writer-director Fennell will appear opposite Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” Fennell is also in pre-production on the DC comic book film “Zatanna,” which she is writing for the big screen. The film centers on the titular superhero Zatanna who sets out to find her father. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot is producing.

Fennell previously told IndieWire that her projects — “Promising Young Woman,” “Killing Eve” — beg the question: “How would we all justify ourselves, when the angel of retribution comes to your door?”

“In a very generał sense, we all know we are not good, to some degree, and we’re frightened of being asked to explain ourselves,” Fennell said when discussing ‘Promising Young Woman.” “Some people expected violent retribution. I’m not frightened of violence, but I am frightened of being bad and wrong and unforgiving. Maybe it’s easy for me to say, I’ve never lived with the threat of violence. It’s the moment when you see the scales fall from people’s eyes and they realize they are not good. If we get the ending we want — violence and retribution and a burning building behind her — it just ends in jail and she’s a psycho. There’s no meaningful or useful revenge journey.”

